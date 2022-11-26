Hey folks!
This BETA changes some internal things with the lighting rendering system, which brings a sizeable improvement in game performance by reducing the load on the graphics card.
Version 1.4.0 BETA 6:
- optimized the lighting rendering system, which can bring an improvement of up to 20% in situations where the GPU is bottlenecked by the amount of light sources on-screen; your mileage may vary - depending on your graphics card you may either see an even bigger improvement or a smaller one
Changed depots in test branch