 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Intravenous update for 26 November 2022

Version 1.4.0 BETA 6

Share · View all patches · Build 10022335 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey folks!

This BETA changes some internal things with the lighting rendering system, which brings a sizeable improvement in game performance by reducing the load on the graphics card.

Version 1.4.0 BETA 6:

  • optimized the lighting rendering system, which can bring an improvement of up to 20% in situations where the GPU is bottlenecked by the amount of light sources on-screen; your mileage may vary - depending on your graphics card you may either see an even bigger improvement or a smaller one

Don't forget to report any issues you encounter in this thread!

You can also join the official Discord server!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 10022335
Intravenous Content Depot 1486631
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link