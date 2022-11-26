Free Title Update 5: New Gameplay, New Character!

For the past few months we've been listening to you, the player's feedback. Both good and bad. Your opinion mean a lot to us, so we have been working between Free Title Updates on creating an entirely new gameplay experience. We referenced games you suggested as well as added our own touch to set Girls Overboard apart. We hope you enjoy!

Eleanna from Faulty Apprentice is here!

Eleanna is a Sailing Instructor looking for an apprentice willing to learn, and most importantly, not a pervert. If you can keep your pants on, learning to sail should be a breeze. There's no way you would end up in international waters with her tied up and unconscious, right?

Whether you're a Stars Reach veteran or have never played our flagship game, Faulty Apprentice, you are in for an exciting experience with the newest addition to Girls Overboard, Eleanna! She's also the star of our upcoming game, Best Elf! Now available to wishlist on Steam!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1583240

New Bubble Shooter!

Prevent girls from overwhelming you with their sexuality by shooting gems of the same color as they descend and destroying them. Destroying gems and using Lust will determine how quickly your relationships increase or if you will fail in miserable loneliness.

New Relationship System and other mechanics

Hearts <3 Unlock Hearts and story scenes for each girl by filling their Relationship Bar via the Bubble Shooter. Failing to clear character stages in time will reset the progress, so don't miss your chance to shoot your shot!

Lust! Gems, Gifts and Dust have been streamlined into a single currency, Lust! Lust points can be used to increases the speed at which Relationships increase. The more you Lust, the more you bust!

Look! I mean, Loot! The Fashion Boutique is now optional loot that spawns when you successfully win a girl's Heart. Like real clothes though, you get what you pay for!

Body Writing Outfit Bundle 2!

Enjoy the popular Body Writing outfits for all the new girls, Talia, Madison, Ashera, and Eleanna!

If the other outfits aren't lewd enough for you, then this one should do the trick. Make Eleanna your personal maid, sit and wait for your entrance as king of her castle!

Merry Christmas! Get in the Christmas spirit by getting all eleven girls into sexy Christmas outfits!

While we are pretty happy with the direction of the game, we will continue to keep on eye on the progression numbers and player feedback to smoothen the new experience. So, don't be shy to reach out to us on Discord, Twitter or right here on Steam. We appreciate you playing our games and want to give you the most enjoyable experience possible!

Thank you for playing Girls Overboard. (=

-Din