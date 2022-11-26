Hello, everyone! We're girls who likes otome games, so we try to make one our own games—BLIND.

It’s our first game. Although we are full of sincerity, we are still worried that there may be something that not perfect enough. We hope that you can comment and tell us. We are willing to accept all criticism, absorb experience from it and motivate ourselves (bow)!

We also want to make better and more mature works in the future!

(Although I still hope you can give a good comment ~

PS: The name change system is on the agenda (bow and apologize again