 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

目盲/Blind update for 26 November 2022

Hello！

Share · View all patches · Build 10022231 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, everyone! We're girls who likes otome games, so we try to make one our own games—BLIND.
It’s our first game. Although we are full of sincerity, we are still worried that there may be something that not perfect enough. We hope that you can comment and tell us. We are willing to accept all criticism, absorb experience from it and motivate ourselves (bow)!
We also want to make better and more mature works in the future!
(Although I still hope you can give a good comment ~

PS: The name change system is on the agenda (bow and apologize again

Changed files in this update

Depot 2130541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link