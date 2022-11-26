 Skip to content

Coin Flipper update for 26 November 2022

Inflation Tree update

Share · View all patches · Build 10022187 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-You can now view the Inflation tree freely. But you cannot spend your inflation points until you have 21 coin flippers and you Inflate for real.
-Also fix a bug related to the Greater Coin upgrade.

