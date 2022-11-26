-You can now view the Inflation tree freely. But you cannot spend your inflation points until you have 21 coin flippers and you Inflate for real.
-Also fix a bug related to the Greater Coin upgrade.
Coin Flipper update for 26 November 2022
Inflation Tree update
