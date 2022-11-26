Update, Version 20221126-2

English

##########Content############

[Pet]You can now pet some types of pets when selecting them in the character menu, increasing their loyalty.

[Faith]New Tenet: Cat Worship. (Gain devotion when petting a cat. :3)

[Ammo]New Ammo Type: SMG Ammo.

[Gun]New Gun: PPSh-41

[Bazaar]Added SMG ammo boxes to the weapon merchant's shop inventory.

[Enemy]Added item drop list for Undead Russian Soldiers. (You can get PPSh-41, SMG Ammo, Combat Knife, and some bones from them.)

[The Grand Library]Reduced the number of bookshelves for better performance.

##########System#############

[Faith]Changed the loading sequence of faith data.

##########DEBUG#############

[Faith]Fixed a bug that when switching languages, some tooltips of the faith are not updated to the new language.

[Gun]Fixed a bug that some types of firearms are missing their recycle data.

简体中文

##########Content############

【宠物】部分宠物现在在菜单中有了爱抚的交互选项，可以增加其忠诚度。

【信仰】新信条：猫猫崇拜。（撸猫的时候会获得虔诚。:3）

【弹药】新的弹药种类：冲锋枪子弹

【枪械】新的枪械：波波沙-41

【巴扎】将冲锋枪子弹盒加入到了武器商人的销售商品中。

【敌人】加入了俄罗斯亡灵士兵的物品掉落清单。（包含了波波沙-41，冲锋枪子弹盒，战斗刀，以及一些骨头。）

【大图书馆】降低了书架的数量以提高游戏运行性能。

##########System#############

【信仰】改变了信仰数据的载入方式。

##########DEBUG#############

【信仰】修复了在游戏中改变语言后，部分信仰的文字未使用新的语言显示的Bug。

【枪械】修复了一个导致部分枪械缺乏熔化后回收原料的数据的Bug。