Derpy Conga update for 26 November 2022

Achievemnts unlocked!

Derpy Conga update for 26 November 2022

Build 10022041 · Last edited by Wendy

A lot of you asked for them, now we added Steam achievements to Derpy Conga!

Some of them are even unlocked retroactively if you would have gotten them in a prior play through. Just start the game again to get them.

Happy achievement hunting!

