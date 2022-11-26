Achievemnts unlocked!

A lot of you asked for them, now we added Steam achievements to Derpy Conga!
Some of them are even unlocked retroactively if you would have gotten them in a prior play through. Just start the game again to get them.
Happy achievement hunting!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
A lot of you asked for them, now we added Steam achievements to Derpy Conga!
Some of them are even unlocked retroactively if you would have gotten them in a prior play through. Just start the game again to get them.
Happy achievement hunting!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update