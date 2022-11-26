Minor Hotfix Patch: Version 0.1.8a

You might have to restart Steam to get the update immediately.

⚠ PSA:

If you are having problems with the game switching back and forth between control schemes, check out my answer on this post:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/2088570/discussions/0/3595590330326280297/

Patch Notes

Changes

Maxibee ammo capacity has been buffed and reload time has been shortened.

Mandrake vines have had their duration increased.

The Gun Trader NPC in the tavern has been made more common.

Bug Fixes

Fixed some more spelling and grammar mistakes.

Fixed Mandrake beams extending beyond arena border.

Fixed that Blessings would be permanently disabled for players who had Hardcore mode toggled ON before the last update.

If you are having any more problems or feedback after the latest update, join the Discord: https://discord.gg/s5j6SYrMKE

Thanks for all the positive reviews that came in after the new update! So so much appreciated!