Season “Mr. Twister”

Hello, survivors! As you know, "Mr. Twister" update has recently been released. Among other things, a new season has been added in this update. As always, it's divided into a basic part and an extra part. Which one is your favorite reward?

Just a reminder: you need to buy "Mr. Twister" battle pass in order to receive the additional rewards of the season. With this pass you will receive a unique armoured armoured car called Bloody Carriage



