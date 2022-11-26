 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crossout update for 26 November 2022

Season “Mr. Twister”

Share · View all patches · Build 10021920 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.


Hello, survivors! As you know, "Mr. Twister" update has recently been released. Among other things, a new season has been added in this update. As always, it's divided into a basic part and an extra part. Which one is your favorite reward?

Just a reminder: you need to buy "Mr. Twister" battle pass in order to receive the additional rewards of the season. With this pass you will receive a unique armoured armoured car called Bloody Carriage

For more information on Crossout, follow these channels:

Changed depots in staging branch

View more data in app history for build 10021920
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link