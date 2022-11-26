 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nienix update for 26 November 2022

New item set, changes to Act 2 and performance improvements!

Share · View all patches · Build 10021904 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 0.5550921

🎯 [New Item Set] The item set "Master of Cloners" has been added.
🎯 [Performance] Significant performance improvements due to changes to the content unloading system and physics engine.
🎯 [Performance] AI targeting is now more responsive.
🎯 [Balance] The Axiom skill "Hardened Tail" has been buffed.
🎯 [Balance] Many of the maps in Act 2 are now less confined.
🎯 [Balance] Several cave-type Minor Continuum Events are now less confined.
🎯 [Sound] Various sound effects are now adjusted based on the distance to the camers.
🎯 [Bugfix] Fixed a crash issue caused by a race condition.
🎯 [Bugfix] Fixed several incorrect texts.

Changed files in this update

Nienix Content Depot 1332761
  • Loading history…
Nienix Depot Linux Depot 1332762
  • Loading history…
Nienix Depot MacOS Depot 1332763
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link