New item set, changes to Act 2 and performance improvements!

Version 0.5550921

🎯 [New Item Set] The item set "Master of Cloners" has been added.

🎯 [Performance] Significant performance improvements due to changes to the content unloading system and physics engine.

🎯 [Performance] AI targeting is now more responsive.

🎯 [Balance] The Axiom skill "Hardened Tail" has been buffed.

🎯 [Balance] Many of the maps in Act 2 are now less confined.

🎯 [Balance] Several cave-type Minor Continuum Events are now less confined.

🎯 [Sound] Various sound effects are now adjusted based on the distance to the camers.

🎯 [Bugfix] Fixed a crash issue caused by a race condition.

🎯 [Bugfix] Fixed several incorrect texts.