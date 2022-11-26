 Skip to content

Z-Collapse update for 26 November 2022

1.4.1 hotfix

Build 10021771 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi dear players!

This is a very small update to fix an issue that was reported after the 1.4.0 version.

-Fixed an issue with ambulances speed that wasn't properly restored after a game load

Have a nice week-end!

