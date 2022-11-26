1.4.1 hotfix

Hi dear players!
This is a very small update to fix an issue that was reported after the 1.4.0 version.
-Fixed an issue with ambulances speed that wasn't properly restored after a game load
Have a nice week-end!
Changed files in this update