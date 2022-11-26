Version 0.75 - Build 100 ; SubBuild 2022.11.26

Share · View all patches · Build 10021764 · Last edited 26 November 2022 – 11:46:03 UTC by Wendy

After a long pause, here's an update bringing the commentaries to Alpha state ; they are still not done, but I hope you'll enjoy them already ! :-)

Here is the full changelog :

New Features :

Commentator : now the commentaries should be pertinent to the content most of the time (I tested a good bunch of the comments, but it might still have some bugs though :blackeye: )

Modding : you can now tweak the lights in the indoor stadiums (HowTo, point 6 here => https://www.managames.com/Forum/topic60-34047.php )

Changes :

Tiredness : greatly lowered the loss of Short Term Form during the match

Player : now the talents are used to calculate the CRC

Settings : tuned the Video settings auto-detection so it should now work better for powerful IGPs

Bug Fixes :

AI : in doubles, the CPU could avoid hitting the ball, even if it was blatantly for him to play it

World Tour : the topspin could be widely incorrect when picking a player for the Season mode in the World Tour, quickly leading to a levitating ball when playing a match :sweat:

Modding : fixed a couple of crashes when having wrongly configured tournament bases (which was the case with the last version of the XKT mod, especially on the woman side :fear: )

Notes :

Sorry for the long delay since the previous update ; I'll try to post soon in the mini-blog to explain what's going on => https://www.managames.com/Forum/topic15-31541.php ... :fear:

ManuTOO

=== Mana Games ===