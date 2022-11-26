Update Notes for v0.86

It is now possible to enable drafting - also known as slipstreaming When drafting is enabled (in Event/Drafting), vehicles gain more speed when driving behind other vehicles

Lap times achieved with the help of drafting are not eligible for leaderboards

Drafting can also reduce downforce and grip - there are lots of related settings to tune

To see the current amount of drafting, press Ctrl+F6 to enable drafting debug

Added a new built-in track, Rockywill

Command /who now shows who is ready to play at the event init (also works by clicking the number of players)

Added transparent wall as a possible material for dynamic mesh objects

Fixed loading Ball Start Positions failing (in levels that override soccer ball start positions)

Fixed Grippy and other "HeavyFormula" models having graphical issues in left wheel suspension when camera distance goes far enough

Fixed road material not getting automatically changed in level editor when texture changed (especially for dirt roads)