 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Turbo Sliders Unlimited update for 26 November 2022

Update Notes for v0.86

Share · View all patches · Build 10021757 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • It is now possible to enable drafting - also known as slipstreaming

    • When drafting is enabled (in Event/Drafting), vehicles gain more speed when driving behind other vehicles
    • Lap times achieved with the help of drafting are not eligible for leaderboards
    • Drafting can also reduce downforce and grip - there are lots of related settings to tune
    • To see the current amount of drafting, press Ctrl+F6 to enable drafting debug

  • Added a new built-in track, Rockywill

  • Command /who now shows who is ready to play at the event init (also works by clicking the number of players)

  • Added transparent wall as a possible material for dynamic mesh objects

  • Fixed loading Ball Start Positions failing (in levels that override soccer ball start positions)

  • Fixed Grippy and other "HeavyFormula" models having graphical issues in left wheel suspension when camera distance goes far enough

  • Fixed road material not getting automatically changed in level editor when texture changed (especially for dirt roads)

  • Miscellaneous other minor fixes and improvements

Changed files in this update

Turbo Sliders Unlimited Content Depot 1478341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link