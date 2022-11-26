-
It is now possible to enable drafting - also known as slipstreaming
- When drafting is enabled (in Event/Drafting), vehicles gain more speed when driving behind other vehicles
- Lap times achieved with the help of drafting are not eligible for leaderboards
- Drafting can also reduce downforce and grip - there are lots of related settings to tune
- To see the current amount of drafting, press Ctrl+F6 to enable drafting debug
Added a new built-in track, Rockywill
Command /who now shows who is ready to play at the event init (also works by clicking the number of players)
Added transparent wall as a possible material for dynamic mesh objects
Fixed loading Ball Start Positions failing (in levels that override soccer ball start positions)
Fixed Grippy and other "HeavyFormula" models having graphical issues in left wheel suspension when camera distance goes far enough
Fixed road material not getting automatically changed in level editor when texture changed (especially for dirt roads)
Miscellaneous other minor fixes and improvements
Turbo Sliders Unlimited update for 26 November 2022
Update Notes for v0.86
Patchnotes via Steam Community
