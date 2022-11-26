Update 1.2.16

This is mainly a bugfixing update, but it also adds some excellent Early War portraits by cjprince. Join us on the Discord server if you want to stay up to date with all the mods and other stuff in development!

1.2.16 Changelog

ADD: Additional info to crash log

ADD: Bazooka Team as extremely rare support weapon team for USSR

ADD: Updated early war French unit portraits by cjprince

CNG: No longer possible to request support when current level is 0%

CNG: Crewmen will no longer be promoted beyond the current rank of the player commander

CNG: Random Vehicle campaign option now gives player 3-5 options based on Player Commander rank

CNG: Removed Sd. Kfz. 13 from all player unit lists post-1941

CNG: Friendly forces can now capture zones in the second hexrow during a Hold the Line day mission

FIX: Enemy units in invisible 4th hex ring no longer count as units in LoS for player bail-out

FIX: Display/input bug when player weapon maintained RoF but broke down during an attack

FIX: All keyboard input prompts should now be hidden when controller is active

FIX: Incorrect button inputs in Conceal/Reveal Self menu

FIX: Config file was being saved in incorrect location, game will check for this and move config file if required (thanks Vanagandr!)

FIX: Changed name of highest USA medal to just 'Medal of Honor' - legacy medals will still have old name