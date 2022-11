Share · View all patches · Build 10021614 · Last edited 26 November 2022 – 10:39:06 UTC by Wendy

What's up Pixelmancer fans, Gem here and welcome to update 0.50!

Removed old save system completely

Improved initial start up loading time by 2-3 seconds

- - - PERSONAL MESSAGE FROM DEV - - -

The next Pixelmancer update along with new content will be arriving in mid-December