Zero-K v1.10.11.3 - Factory Loitering and Engine Update



We have been testing an engine update since Wednesday, and this time it seems stable enough to adopt. The update corresponds to about ten months of work and mostly involves the graphics backend. As a result, performance has improved for many people and some AMD graphics issues have been fixed, although in testing we found the current beta graphics drivers to be unreliable. Be sure to ask on the forums or Discord if you encounter issues. The engine also has a few new features, with the biggest being the ability to shrink the space factories try to clear of allied units. The update also has some new music tracks from Superintendent and the commander morph rate nerf has been reduced.

Balance

Commander upgrade has its recent nerfs reduced, particularly at high levels.

Morph rate 5/5/7.5/7.5/10/10/10... -> 5/7.5/10/12.5/15/15/15... per level

Features