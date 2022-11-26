Hotfix Patch on Nov. 26

Howdy all,
We have released a hotfix that addresses some Hey Old Pals issues! Please check the change list below.
Fixed:
- Fixed getting stuck by boxes when riding mounts together in the quest -Away From It All
- Fixed an issue with the train station in the Public Image quest
- Fixed an issue where the friend dialogues remained even after Fang became a lover
- Fixed an issue where the Training Day quest might not end
- Fixed the incorrect description for crafting a saddle in the quest- Flaming Saddles
- Fixed Aracde Machine stamina issues during Chase of Memories
- Fixed Dancing Off event background music issue
- Fixed an issue where construction companies hung the wrong painting
