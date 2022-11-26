 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

My Time at Sandrock update for 26 November 2022

Hotfix Patch on Nov. 26

Share · View all patches · Build 10021474 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy all,

We have released a hotfix that addresses some Hey Old Pals issues! Please check the change list below.

Fixed:
  • Fixed getting stuck by boxes when riding mounts together in the quest -Away From It All
  • Fixed an issue with the train station in the Public Image quest
  • Fixed an issue where the friend dialogues remained even after Fang became a lover
  • Fixed an issue where the Training Day quest might not end
  • Fixed the incorrect description for crafting a saddle in the quest- Flaming Saddles
  • Fixed Aracde Machine stamina issues during Chase of Memories
  • Fixed Dancing Off event background music issue
  • Fixed an issue where construction companies hung the wrong painting

Don't forget to subscribe to our Sandrock Youtube channel. I heard that some original content is being processed ~

Catch up with us around the web for more Sandrock information:
Subscribe to Youtube
Join our Discord
Sandrock Instagram
Sandrock Twitter
Sandrock Facebook
Sandrock Official Website

Changed files in this update

My Time at Sandrock Content Depot 1084601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link