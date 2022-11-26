Hotfix Patch on Nov. 26

Share · View all patches · Build 10021474 · Last edited 26 November 2022 – 10:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Howdy all,

We have released a hotfix that addresses some Hey Old Pals issues! Please check the change list below.

Fixed:

Fixed getting stuck by boxes when riding mounts together in the quest -Away From It All

Fixed an issue with the train station in the Public Image quest

Fixed an issue where the friend dialogues remained even after Fang became a lover

Fixed an issue where the Training Day quest might not end

Fixed the incorrect description for crafting a saddle in the quest- Flaming Saddles

Fixed Aracde Machine stamina issues during Chase of Memories

Fixed Dancing Off event background music issue

Fixed an issue where construction companies hung the wrong painting

