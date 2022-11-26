Update 0.099a. Various changes and fixes

Minor changes in the logic of the save and load UI screens, including checking of the save file for compatibility with the game version.

Balance changes: The radius of structural damage by projectiles has been slightly reduced. Flooding areas from heavy projectiles should now be slightly smaller.

Slightly increased the chance of fire spreading to adjacent compartments and deck areas.

Slightly increased fire extinguishing efficiency.

The mechanics of estimating the distance delta between ships, which is used by the AI, have been slightly changed. AI artillery fire accuracy should now suffer more from changes in distance between ships.

The game is now actively plays with centers of mass of ships after they are declared sinking. This made ship sinking more realistic.

A couple of minor UI changes have been made.