-
Minor changes in the logic of the save and load UI screens, including checking of the save file for compatibility with the game version.
-
Balance changes:
- The radius of structural damage by projectiles has been slightly reduced. Flooding areas from heavy projectiles should now be slightly smaller.
- Slightly increased the chance of fire spreading to adjacent compartments and deck areas.
- Slightly increased fire extinguishing efficiency.
- The mechanics of estimating the distance delta between ships, which is used by the AI, have been slightly changed. AI artillery fire accuracy should now suffer more from changes in distance between ships.
-
The game is now actively plays with centers of mass of ships after they are declared sinking. This made ship sinking more realistic.
-
A couple of minor UI changes have been made.
-
Many bugs fixed.
Naval Hurricane update for 26 November 2022
Update 0.099a. Various changes and fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update