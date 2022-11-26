 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Caves of Qud update for 26 November 2022

Feature Friday - November 25, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10021052 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

204.41 - 'beta' branch

  • Added a new plant to the Moon Stair: noisegrass.

  • Added a new harvestable: bundle of noisegrass.

  • Added a new cooking ingredient: wild rice.

  • Added a new item: leyline puppeteers.

  • The following cybernetic implants all had their bonuses raised from +1 to +2: bionic hands, bionic arm, bionic heart, dopamine synth, and beautiful visage.

  • Beautiful visage now costs 3 license points.

  • Added some cybernetic credits wedges to certain places on the Moon Stair.

  • Added wheeled, goat, and crystal variants of [redacted].

  • We made some balance changes to blast cannon.

    • Increased accuracy.
    • Increased damage.
    • Increased concussive force on impact.
    • Increased cell energy cost per fire.
    • Changed the cooldown from 1d4 to 2.

  • Relic containers are now considered important.

  • Added a variety of visual effects for Moon Stair objects and interactions.

  • Added descriptions for the following creatures and items: zero jell, unimax, dreamcrungle, dawning ape, n-dimensional starshell, drem wren, leering stalker, chrome pyramid, blast cannon, and swarm rack.

  • Renamed the liquid container zero jells occasionally drop to entropy cyst and gave it a new tile.

  • Added a new tile for recoilers.

  • Added a new tile for Santalalotze.

  • Changed leering stalker's ASCII color to bright red.

  • Fixed an issue with page up and page down binds overriding some ctrl+up and ctrl+down binds. You may have to rebind existing binds using those keys if you have customized them.

  • Fixed an issue with page up and page down binds in the prerelease input manager.

  • Fixed a bug where some creatures were incorrectly receiving bonuses for mutations they had as if they were rank 1 instead of the rank they actually were.

  • Fixed a bug with autoget while flying that required landing to take items on the ground.

  • Fixed a bug when a non-player creature used a timecube that caused you to get messages as if you used it.

  • Fixed a bug that caused the new missile weapon UI to not update properly.

  • [modding] added 'findimportant' and 'fetchimportant' wishes.

Changed depots in alpha branch

View more data in app history for build 10021052
Caves of Qud - Windows Depot 333641
Caves of Qud - OSX Depot 333642
Caves of Qud - Linux Depot 333643
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link