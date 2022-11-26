Feature Friday - November 25, 2022

204.41 - 'beta' branch

Added a new plant to the Moon Stair: noisegrass.

Added a new harvestable: bundle of noisegrass.

Added a new cooking ingredient: wild rice.

Added a new item: leyline puppeteers.

The following cybernetic implants all had their bonuses raised from +1 to +2: bionic hands, bionic arm, bionic heart, dopamine synth, and beautiful visage.

Beautiful visage now costs 3 license points.

Added some cybernetic credits wedges to certain places on the Moon Stair.

Added wheeled, goat, and crystal variants of [redacted].

We made some balance changes to blast cannon. Increased accuracy.

Increased damage.

Increased concussive force on impact.

Increased cell energy cost per fire.

Changed the cooldown from 1d4 to 2.

Relic containers are now considered important.

Added a variety of visual effects for Moon Stair objects and interactions.

Added descriptions for the following creatures and items: zero jell, unimax, dreamcrungle, dawning ape, n-dimensional starshell, drem wren, leering stalker, chrome pyramid, blast cannon, and swarm rack.

Renamed the liquid container zero jells occasionally drop to entropy cyst and gave it a new tile.

Added a new tile for recoilers.

Added a new tile for Santalalotze.

Changed leering stalker's ASCII color to bright red.

Fixed an issue with page up and page down binds overriding some ctrl+up and ctrl+down binds. You may have to rebind existing binds using those keys if you have customized them.

Fixed an issue with page up and page down binds in the prerelease input manager.

Fixed a bug where some creatures were incorrectly receiving bonuses for mutations they had as if they were rank 1 instead of the rank they actually were.

Fixed a bug with autoget while flying that required landing to take items on the ground.

Fixed a bug when a non-player creature used a timecube that caused you to get messages as if you used it.

Fixed a bug that caused the new missile weapon UI to not update properly.