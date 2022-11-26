Feature Friday - November 25, 2022

204.41 - 'beta' branch
-
Added a new plant to the Moon Stair: noisegrass.
-
Added a new harvestable: bundle of noisegrass.
-
Added a new cooking ingredient: wild rice.
-
Added a new item: leyline puppeteers.
-
The following cybernetic implants all had their bonuses raised from +1 to +2: bionic hands, bionic arm, bionic heart, dopamine synth, and beautiful visage.
-
Beautiful visage now costs 3 license points.
-
Added some cybernetic credits wedges to certain places on the Moon Stair.
-
Added wheeled, goat, and crystal variants of [redacted].
-
We made some balance changes to blast cannon.
- Increased accuracy.
- Increased damage.
- Increased concussive force on impact.
- Increased cell energy cost per fire.
- Changed the cooldown from 1d4 to 2.
-
Relic containers are now considered important.
-
Added a variety of visual effects for Moon Stair objects and interactions.
-
Added descriptions for the following creatures and items: zero jell, unimax, dreamcrungle, dawning ape, n-dimensional starshell, drem wren, leering stalker, chrome pyramid, blast cannon, and swarm rack.
-
Renamed the liquid container zero jells occasionally drop to entropy cyst and gave it a new tile.
-
Added a new tile for recoilers.
-
Added a new tile for Santalalotze.
-
Changed leering stalker's ASCII color to bright red.
-
Fixed an issue with page up and page down binds overriding some ctrl+up and ctrl+down binds. You may have to rebind existing binds using those keys if you have customized them.
-
Fixed an issue with page up and page down binds in the prerelease input manager.
-
Fixed a bug where some creatures were incorrectly receiving bonuses for mutations they had as if they were rank 1 instead of the rank they actually were.
-
Fixed a bug with autoget while flying that required landing to take items on the ground.
-
Fixed a bug when a non-player creature used a timecube that caused you to get messages as if you used it.
-
Fixed a bug that caused the new missile weapon UI to not update properly.
-
[modding] added 'findimportant' and 'fetchimportant' wishes.
Changed depots in alpha branch