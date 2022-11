Share · View all patches · Build 10020754 · Last edited 26 November 2022 – 05:09:06 UTC by Wendy

The Companion has received a very small update.

Added ability to Invert Mouse X & Y separately.

Main Menu is completely new, featuring the iconic Act III level

This update is primarily to add an extra input option for inverting the mouse.

The Main Menu changes are to keep consistency with how the game will appear on other platforms.

Main Menu change reduces the game size by 200 MB and should be quicker to load.