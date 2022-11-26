 Skip to content

Goblins Strike Back -Instant Fuck Heroines- update for 26 November 2022

Ver2.04 Update

Build 10020731 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Corrected the figures of GOLD and ENERGY in the Achievement Room.
Adjusted the maximum amount of GOLD and ENERGY in the Achievement Room from 300,000 to 200,000.
Correction of typos

Changed files in this update

Depot 2149842
Depot 2149844
