Corrected the figures of GOLD and ENERGY in the Achievement Room.
Adjusted the maximum amount of GOLD and ENERGY in the Achievement Room from 300,000 to 200,000.
Correction of typos
Goblins Strike Back -Instant Fuck Heroines- update for 26 November 2022
Ver2.04 Update
