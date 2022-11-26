Day 0 Patch + Me talking a possible change to this game.

//------Day one Patch------//

TLDR:

UI changes.

Changes : So I kind of like forgot to put in a update before shipping out the game, All this change was is a UI update, as the old one was just a Early Test One, this one is a kind of less Early one, and looks a little more better, as first impressions do matter. Of course there isn't much in the settings as of Right now, but that will soon change, and please if you need to tell me something tell me on the Discord thanks.

//------Possible Changes------//

As for possible changes, I have a little bit of a idea changing this game to 3D rather than keeping the 2D style, of course it will be Top Down, and the gameplay will be the same. but if I turn it 3D, I can do some more cooler effects. Of course I wouldn't know if it would affect Performance or not, but I could just add it to the settings to turn down the graphics or what not.