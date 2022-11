Share · View all patches · Build 10020510 · Last edited 26 November 2022 – 03:19:09 UTC by Wendy

Lawless Lands

Hey everyone!

This is just a quick patch to fix an issue that a user told me about a few hours ago.

Update 2.4.8 Change Log:

Bug fixes:

Fixed an issue where changing the second soul character appearance at an outfitter could open the wrong gender's appearance options

That's all for now! Enjoy!

-Corrosion ːCStudiosː