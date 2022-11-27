 Skip to content

RoboSquare update for 27 November 2022

Camera Update and Bug Fixes v2.3.1

Last edited by Wendy

Thanks to the in-game voting we have fixed a few of the most pressing issues. Thank you all for participating in this new style of development! 🤖

Changes:

  • Vote screen doesn't pop up if user is waiting to join a game (pressed play)
  • Camera faces forward if it wasn't touched for while
  • Added option to to look back instantly with the [CTRL] key
  • Added Race checkpoints for a better race position calculation
  • Added a loading animation when purchasing an item
  • Saving customization tab to user preferences so it persists when going back and forth in the menu
  • POQ menu adjustment

