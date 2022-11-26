Updates Notes: 11-25-2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10020397 · Last edited 26 November 2022 – 03:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Introducing new casual mode. Although TEP the Destroyer was designed to be an intensive and difficult tower defense game that requires excellent planning and resource management, we recognize that some players prefer a more casual experience.

The new casual mode offers the following changes.

Fewer Bosses Fewer creeps that shoot back Better spread of creeps to make them easier to manage. Money over time at a rate of 1 per second. This is to help make up for the lost economy with the lower creep count. End of round bonuses also to help make up for lost economy. Higher starting money to allow for more diversity at initial set up. Wins in casual mode will also count towards progression in standard mode. This is for those who are stuck on a particular level and would prefer an easier path.

What casual mode is not

AFK Mode - Although the new casual mode is significantly easier, use of abilities and multiple turret types are still the best strategy.

TIP: Keep in mind that most turrets do different damage types and thus are excellent counters to certain creeps while being significantly less effective against other creep types.

Happy Gaming!