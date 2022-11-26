Update 106 is Now Live! The H3 Meatmas Holiday Season Begins

Howdy folks!

It is TIME. The Meatmas Holiday season begins today. We've got a fresh version of the Meatmas Snowglobe for you, where we'll be hosting a bunch of fun new activities and toys and such this year.

For those of you new to our Advent Calendar shenanigans, this is how it works. If you switch to the 'Meatmas' Branch in Steam (under Properties -> Betas) you'll get Daily Updates from December 1st through the 24th (usually going live around 1am PST)! Search around the scene to find each day's Advent Calendar Box and open it to find new toys!

If you don't want to deal with a Steam download every day though, you can just stay on the Main Branch and we'll be updating the game every Friday with the prior week's Advent Content as well as some other fun surprises to this scene over the month.

Lastly, on Meatmas day, there'll be a whole mess of gifts under the tree in the scene, so do make sure to take a break from tearing open your RL presents to jump in game and open your digital ones from us :-)

Hope y'all have yourselves a wondeful weekend, and we'll be seeing you on December 1st as we kick off our marathon of Advent Calendar Updates!

Peace,

-Anton

TO SWITCH TO THE MEATMAS BRANCH FOLLOW THESE STEPS:

Right click H3 in Steam

Go to Properties

Click Betas

Click The Dropdown

Select Meatmas!

Additions:

Added New Scene: Meatmas Snowglobe

Added New Cartridge Type: .410 Bore (for future content)

Changes:

Rebuilt Sound Profile for R1022

ClosedBoltReceiver Prefire sound only played when hammer is being cocked from manual bolt manipulation

Fixes:

Fixed HH9 magazine capacity issues

Removed: