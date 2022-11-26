 Skip to content

The Adventures of Tree update for 26 November 2022

Hotfix 50.04467

Build 10020029

Tweaks

Tweaked the two-option popup button layout for a better user experience

Bug Fixes

Fixed the Hills Village Soldier quest chain issues
Fixed shop icons showing the incorrect currency sometimes (e.g. Carrot Shop showing Coins)
Fixed the Sleepy Hat not increasing the experience level when sleeping while wearing it
Fixed Frozen Droplet and Ice Cold Water not being consumable
Fixed the Old Mountain Man disappearing on some accounts
Fixed multiple issues with the Sogfish creature
Fixed some issues with the Macaw creature audio

