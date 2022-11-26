Hotfix 50.04467

Tweaks
Tweaked the two-option popup button layout for a better user experience
Bug Fixes
Fixed the Hills Village Soldier quest chain issues
Fixed shop icons showing the incorrect currency sometimes (e.g. Carrot Shop showing Coins)
Fixed the Sleepy Hat not increasing the experience level when sleeping while wearing it
Fixed Frozen Droplet and Ice Cold Water not being consumable
Fixed the Old Mountain Man disappearing on some accounts
Fixed multiple issues with the Sogfish creature
Fixed some issues with the Macaw creature audio
Stop by our Discord server to report bugs or even just chat!
https://discord.gg/pTuTXATUV6
Changed files in this update