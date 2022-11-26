Hotfix 50.04467

Tweaks

Tweaked the two-option popup button layout for a better user experience

Bug Fixes

Fixed the Hills Village Soldier quest chain issues

Fixed shop icons showing the incorrect currency sometimes (e.g. Carrot Shop showing Coins)

Fixed the Sleepy Hat not increasing the experience level when sleeping while wearing it

Fixed Frozen Droplet and Ice Cold Water not being consumable

Fixed the Old Mountain Man disappearing on some accounts

Fixed multiple issues with the Sogfish creature

Fixed some issues with the Macaw creature audio

