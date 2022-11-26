City buildings! v4.22

I'm currently working on the new upcoming official map "Slice of Wellington".

This map features a chunk of Wellington city (the capital of New Zealand, and where I live!) and working roads. The goal of this map is to finally do some modern city scenery for an official map, and to show off the new roads system in action.

This map will be coming out in the next few weeks (before Christmas) but in the meantime I've made a whole bunch of city building props that can be released in their own update!

This update includes:

modular skyscraper props

shop front buildings

rooftop props

new multi-paint copy feature

a bunch of other fixes

Firstly, the new modular building props

You can find two new drawers in the "buildings" category that add a range of different modular pieces you can use to make buildings of different sizes:

These props are "modular" which means you can snap them together to create different shapes and sizes:

And here are some of the different building types you can make with these:

You can also use the new set of shop-front props to make city streets:

And there's also a bunch of rooftop details (like ventilation shafts and fans):

Multi-paint copy

You can now copy all of the multi-paint colour slots in one go!

Simply hold "Right-Shift + Return" when pointing at a multi-paintable prop. Pressing just "Return" (without holding shift) will copy just the first colour as usual.

This will create a multi-painter in your hand which you can use to paint other objects with multiple paint slots:

Of course you can also re-bind this control in the "pause menu -> controls -> props" menu:

This update also includes a few smaller things:

Fixed bug where the "left/right/both/etc" sides option for a track style used on a turnout was broken for some new road styles.

Added snapping to the road line marking props

Fixed mesh positioning of the station-wagon vehicle and the passenger plane

The sidewalk road styles are now the full width of a road lane, plus there is a new "fill" style which can be used to extend sidewalks further.

And that's all for this update,

It's certainly about time Rolling Line got some proper official city building props!

I hope you all enjoy these new props, and I'm sure we'll get some more city-themed maps on the Worksop now.

Plus the new "Slice of Wellington" map is just around the corner!

And i'm really excited to release it, as Rolling Line's first official built-in map with a modern city theme.

So keep an eye out for that update in the coming weeks!