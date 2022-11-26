Recent bug fixes noted. Some are attempted as noted.
[:hammer:] Clicking on tray items didn't favourite.
[:hammer:] Speed bars should have only shown when managers are owned.
[:hammer:] Clicking on tray items didn't favourite.
[:hammer:] Steam HQ upgrade XP achievement still was not tracking correctly
[:hammer:] Portrait mode hq perks + buy button didn't work
[:hammer:] Dessert on display kept looping with 1 minute left
[:hammer:] Display cap raising HQ perk was being applied from the display sell perk and not the Display cap perk.
[:hammer:] Attempt: Some recipes managers or levels were reset moving from store to store, logging off and back on doesn't appear to effect the same way, somehting in the store change.
[:hammer:] Attempt: Desserts were showing behind other desserts on initial store change.
Idle Baker Boss update for 26 November 2022
2.981 - Bug Fixes
