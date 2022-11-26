Steam Awards + Fixes!

We hope everyone had a happy Thanksgiving and got their fill of food! Nothing is better than left overs on the next day. We also hope everyone has had a great time playing in the world of Atham, and have been enjoying the updates we have pushed so far. We have come a long way since entering EA almost a year ago.

We are super thankful for all of the feedback we have received from our community, and know we wouldn't be here without all of you! We plan to keep working really hard on KoA and implementing feedback when possible. Please keep guiding us and making KoA great for all players!

We know how devs can be:p Thank you for your patience with our updates due to us being a small team, and being able to talk to us about the game without fear! We are gamers trying to make a game for gamers, and we hope to keep doing this right with everyone's help.

Don't forget to give KoA a beautiful award!

-Added Light to the decoration lamps ( its a smaller radius and softer light then torches ) with a render distance of 5000 units for server performance.

-Reduced goblin merchant crafting price.

-Added new items to the goblin merchant , also each higher tier contains trade list from previous tier ( T5 has everything from T1-T5 ).

-Changed starting quest craft fiber robe to fiber vest for less confusion.

-Changed drop weapons to now be disassembled , different chance of return depending on quality ( only chaotic is guarantee return).

-Fixed smaller animal collisions, should be easier to target them now.

-Fixed some weapon repair recipes being melanger!

-Fixed some disassemble process giving more items back then it should compared to the crafting version.

-Fixed bedroll having wrong icon.

-Fixed some loading screen typo.

-Fixed recall potion that you buy to not have a timer.

-Fixed issue with Lighting Knight Summon.

-Fixed savage weaponsmith not having interaction prompt.

-Fixed savage jeweller being attacked by his own kin.

-Fixed some collision causing FPS drop in the volcano area.

-Removed throwing spear recipe from character inventory.

-Removed fire dragon breath attack from dragon summons.

-Removed gem being sold from town merchant but still available via goblin T5.

-Removed summon abilities from dragon summons due to hurting players.

-Tweaked summon dragon stats.

-Tweaked the recall potion cost now that there isn't a cooldown.

-Tweaked the undead knight bosses to be weaker.

-Tweaked debuffs to stack higher.

-Tweaked mana potion icons to be more bright.

-Tweaked some aspect of the Credits & Hosting section of main menu.