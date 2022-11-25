 Skip to content

Skeletal Skism update for 25 November 2022

v4.1.4

v4.1.4

Build 10019703 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Shop items can now be right-clicked to be purchased

  • Inventory items can now be right-clicked to be sold

  • Sharpened some text and improved some UI elements

