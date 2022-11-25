-
Shop items can now be right-clicked to be purchased
-
Inventory items can now be right-clicked to be sold
-
Sharpened some text and improved some UI elements
=> MBE Games Discord <=
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Shop items can now be right-clicked to be purchased
Inventory items can now be right-clicked to be sold
Sharpened some text and improved some UI elements
=> MBE Games Discord <=
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update