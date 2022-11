PC Input patch #2(?): Mouse input for check boxes, rebind issues, tutorial corrected.

You will be able to select check boxes with the mouse, rebind inputs using the mouse without the rebind running several times, and select 'ok' during the tutorial with the mouse.

Please, please PLEASE keep letting me know what's going wrong- I really do want to make this game work like it's supposed to.

Thanks for your support!

-Joe