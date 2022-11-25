 Skip to content

Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 25 November 2022

2022.11.26update

Share · View all patches · Build 10019557 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・When appointing a senior vassal as a magistrate, he must be summoned by a summons order.
"Made it impossible to appoint
・Fixed because the vassals during the civil war responded to the summoning order.
・It was necessary to select a plot from the country from which the military commander was dispatched, but
"Even if you click on the displayed unit, you can plot against the commander who is on the battlefield."
-Fixed a rare case where the game would stop in certain cases when there was a senior vassal when playing a daimyo.
・Fixed the images and ability values of some warlords
・Other minor fixes

