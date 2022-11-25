Hello everyone! Here it is, the anticipated Billionaire Bunkers Update. Have fun.

Wastelanders have known about these bunkers for years; however, the few that have been able to access them have never returned. What mysteries, dangers, or treasures await you in these metal death traps?

Billionaire Bunker can be accessed from paradise or new hope maps. The bunkers are unique to each area.

To access the bunker a player must kill both Bunker Bill and Marauder Matt and give their slayer tokens to the rfid vending machine. The machine can be found in Tajit in New Hope or next to Hank in Paradise. Use the RFID keycard to open the Bunker blast doors.

The bunkers are rather large be sure to bring plenty of ammo and healing items. Also putting a bed spawn outside the bunker would be wise.