Hello! Today, we released 1.0.4 which fixes a couple of crashes in specific locations:

Certain encounters in Bunker Alpha were crashing

A specific elevator in Silvington Base was crashing after arriving at a new floor and checking the panel again

Nothing too exciting, but for those affected by the above bugs, things should be more stable now. Thanks!