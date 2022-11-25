Cavity Busters Update 35.12b

Hello! I have another batch of fixes and tweaks for ya! Made a couple things a little less grindy and fixed lots of little things that should make the overall experience smoother.

adjusted kill requirements for Bloop and Valver enemies

fixed secret room playing music multiple times and not resuming level music when leaving

fixed a bug where you force wake a boss and then leave and re-enter the room causing the force wake effect to be lost

fixed a bug where you could feed teeth to Gob while the game was saving allowing the player get lots of boss teeth

fixed a bug where the game would think your falling into a hole when your not

fixed a weird wall running glitch in the Harvest Tuum

fixed a glitch where you simultaniously die and win the game and it. was. a. mess.

fixed boss Jam's hit box

fixed being able to pause the game during ending screen

fixed clock upgrade. it works a little bit differently but it's 99.9% less buggy

adjusted some upgrades descriptions to be more clear

adjusted text slide amount in bestiary page

tweaked Gullets bestiary description

Also! Cavity Busters and Cavity Busters Soundtrack is on sale now during Steams Autumn sale! Good time to tell your roguelite loving friends to treat themselves ;)

Enjoy, everyone!