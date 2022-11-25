Cavity Busters Update 35.12b

Hello! I have another batch of fixes and tweaks for ya! Made a couple things a little less grindy and fixed lots of little things that should make the overall experience smoother.
- adjusted kill requirements for Bloop and Valver enemies
- fixed secret room playing music multiple times and not resuming level music when leaving
- fixed a bug where you force wake a boss and then leave and re-enter the room causing the force wake effect to be lost
- fixed a bug where you could feed teeth to Gob while the game was saving allowing the player get lots of boss teeth
- fixed a bug where the game would think your falling into a hole when your not
- fixed a weird wall running glitch in the Harvest Tuum
- fixed a glitch where you simultaniously die and win the game and it. was. a. mess.
- fixed boss Jam's hit box
- fixed being able to pause the game during ending screen
- fixed clock upgrade. it works a little bit differently but it's 99.9% less buggy
- adjusted some upgrades descriptions to be more clear
- adjusted text slide amount in bestiary page
- tweaked Gullets bestiary description
Also! Cavity Busters and Cavity Busters Soundtrack is on sale now during Steams Autumn sale! Good time to tell your roguelite loving friends to treat themselves ;)
Enjoy, everyone!
Changed files in this update