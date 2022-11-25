 Skip to content

Cavity Busters update for 25 November 2022

Cavity Busters Update 35.12b

Build 10019444

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! I have another batch of fixes and tweaks for ya! Made a couple things a little less grindy and fixed lots of little things that should make the overall experience smoother.

  • adjusted kill requirements for Bloop and Valver enemies
  • fixed secret room playing music multiple times and not resuming level music when leaving
  • fixed a bug where you force wake a boss and then leave and re-enter the room causing the force wake effect to be lost
  • fixed a bug where you could feed teeth to Gob while the game was saving allowing the player get lots of boss teeth
  • fixed a bug where the game would think your falling into a hole when your not
  • fixed a weird wall running glitch in the Harvest Tuum
  • fixed a glitch where you simultaniously die and win the game and it. was. a. mess.
  • fixed boss Jam's hit box
  • fixed being able to pause the game during ending screen
  • fixed clock upgrade. it works a little bit differently but it's 99.9% less buggy
  • adjusted some upgrades descriptions to be more clear
  • adjusted text slide amount in bestiary page
  • tweaked Gullets bestiary description

Also! Cavity Busters and Cavity Busters Soundtrack is on sale now during Steams Autumn sale! Good time to tell your roguelite loving friends to treat themselves ;)

Enjoy, everyone!

