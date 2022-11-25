V0.55.0.0 on Nightly

Features:
Added a fishing pole.
When not fishing:
- Left click casts
- Right click casts far, range scales with skill
When fishing:
- ASDW pulls the fishing bob. Tapping slightly increases the fish pull range for a while.
- Left click: Pulls the fish or cancels the fishing action
- Left click: Alternate between 4 camera angles, Player, Player (zoomed into the fishing bob), Fishing Bob, Fishing hook.
Fishes have a chance to be attracted to the fishing hook, then they will slowly swim towards it and start biting. When they bite there is a chance they will get hooked, just nib it, or lose interest.
Fishes can be then butchered or sold.
Changes:
Renamed "Required" to "Recommended" for the recommended skill level for butchering.
Tweaked the water shader
Bugfixes:
Fixed the issue with nonstop toggling the bugnet special if you held the button
Changed depots in nightly branch