 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Edengrall update for 25 November 2022

V0.55.0.0 on Nightly

Share · View all patches · Build 10019358 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.


Features:
Added a fishing pole.
When not fishing:

  • Left click casts
  • Right click casts far, range scales with skill
    When fishing:
  • ASDW pulls the fishing bob. Tapping slightly increases the fish pull range for a while.
  • Left click: Pulls the fish or cancels the fishing action
  • Left click: Alternate between 4 camera angles, Player, Player (zoomed into the fishing bob), Fishing Bob, Fishing hook.

Fishes have a chance to be attracted to the fishing hook, then they will slowly swim towards it and start biting. When they bite there is a chance they will get hooked, just nib it, or lose interest.

Fishes can be then butchered or sold.

Changes:
Renamed "Required" to "Recommended" for the recommended skill level for butchering.
Tweaked the water shader

Bugfixes:
Fixed the issue with nonstop toggling the bugnet special if you held the button

Changed depots in nightly branch

View more data in app history for build 10019358
Everyday Life Edengrall Content Depot 1220601
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link