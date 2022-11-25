V0.55.0.0 on Nightly

Share · View all patches · Build 10019358 · Last edited 25 November 2022 – 21:46:06 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Features:

Added a fishing pole.

When not fishing:

Left click casts

Right click casts far, range scales with skill

When fishing:

When fishing: ASDW pulls the fishing bob. Tapping slightly increases the fish pull range for a while.

Left click: Pulls the fish or cancels the fishing action

Left click: Alternate between 4 camera angles, Player, Player (zoomed into the fishing bob), Fishing Bob, Fishing hook.

Fishes have a chance to be attracted to the fishing hook, then they will slowly swim towards it and start biting. When they bite there is a chance they will get hooked, just nib it, or lose interest.

Fishes can be then butchered or sold.

Changes:

Renamed "Required" to "Recommended" for the recommended skill level for butchering.

Tweaked the water shader

Bugfixes:

Fixed the issue with nonstop toggling the bugnet special if you held the button