Ancient Cities Decorations hotfix

v0.2.11.2 Decorations hotfix

CHANGES:

.2

Several decoration constructions!

Longhouse decorations and variations.

Small improvements in Neolithic winter clothes.

.0 .1

New House : Neolithic Longhouse.

New clothes : Neolithic shirts.

Migration failure message when imposible to travel.

Included tombs and burials.

Included temples and megalithic structures.

New clothes : Plant fiber coating and Mesolithic jacket.

Distinct Mesolithic and Neolithic names for humans.

Increased the rate of generational change for humans.

Increased the upper limit of resource production orders.

FIXES:

.2

Several adjustments for tools, buildings and fishing spots.

Cell holes when creating storage areas or farmlands.

Some small interface improvements.

.0 .1

AMD driver issues fixed, please install latest version 22.11.1 or newer.

Animation blending not working in some situations.

Building placement over other single cell buildings is not allowed.

Human jams when following behind slower humans on the same path.

Issues while placing fences over seating services.

Dead Leaders being selected and causing crashes.

People waiting for a long time to eat and sleep.

Fishing tasks priorities lowered when almost depleted spots.

Meal time increased for better food distribution.

Migration freezes when there are too many resources.

Tread ground texture updating improved.

Crop tasks were generated for non-accessible plants.

Crash when selecting to build a new building in some situations.

Picking seeds for planting from locked storage buildings.

Innacesible buildings in some placements.

Showing wrong clothes related to temperature.

Hazelnut will not be auto chopped anymore.

Tweaked temples and menhirs constructions and parameters.

Missing cells when placing storage areas.

KNOWN ISSUES:

Saved games could become obsolete after a game update.

WHAT'S NEXT?

-Next we will include husbandry!

HOW CAN I SUPPORT THE GAME DEVELOPMENT?

