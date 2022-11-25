 Skip to content

Ancient Cities update for 25 November 2022

Ancient Cities Decorations hotfix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.2.11.2 Decorations hotfix

CHANGES:

.2

  • Several decoration constructions!
  • Longhouse decorations and variations.
  • Small improvements in Neolithic winter clothes.

.0 .1

  • New House : Neolithic Longhouse.
  • New clothes : Neolithic shirts.
  • Migration failure message when imposible to travel.
  • Included tombs and burials.
  • Included temples and megalithic structures.
  • New clothes : Plant fiber coating and Mesolithic jacket.
  • Distinct Mesolithic and Neolithic names for humans.
  • Increased the rate of generational change for humans.
  • Increased the upper limit of resource production orders.

FIXES:

.2

  • Several adjustments for tools, buildings and fishing spots.
  • Cell holes when creating storage areas or farmlands.
  • Some small interface improvements.

.0 .1

  • AMD driver issues fixed, please install latest version 22.11.1 or newer.
  • Animation blending not working in some situations.
  • Building placement over other single cell buildings is not allowed.
  • Human jams when following behind slower humans on the same path.
  • Issues while placing fences over seating services.
  • Dead Leaders being selected and causing crashes.
  • People waiting for a long time to eat and sleep.
  • Fishing tasks priorities lowered when almost depleted spots.
  • Meal time increased for better food distribution.
  • Migration freezes when there are too many resources.
  • Tread ground texture updating improved.
  • Crop tasks were generated for non-accessible plants.
  • Crash when selecting to build a new building in some situations.
  • Picking seeds for planting from locked storage buildings.
  • Innacesible buildings in some placements.
  • Showing wrong clothes related to temperature.
  • Hazelnut will not be auto chopped anymore.
  • Tweaked temples and menhirs constructions and parameters.
  • Missing cells when placing storage areas.

KNOWN ISSUES:

  • Saved games could become obsolete after a game update.

PLEASE, KEEP UPDATED YOUR GRAPHICS DRIVERS.

  • Please send us a report if the game crashes and write down report number.
  • Please use the Steam 'Players' forum to post your feedback, bugs & issues.
  • Please mod creators: Update & upload your mods when required.

WHAT'S NEXT?

-Next we will include husbandry!

HOW CAN I SUPPORT THE GAME DEVELOPMENT?

-If you want to support Ancient Cities development, please write a review on the Steam store page.

