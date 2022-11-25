A happy spanksgiving to all!

I hope you are all enjoying thanksgiving and finding heat here in this cold season. We have a daring discount going on, and will be accomnanying this with a software update to boot.

Fixed some issues related to the Impostors (thanks Igorious and Dyex)

Fixed some issues with name-based requests (thanks Sky Dreamer)

Some corner cases during puzzle generation have been fixed.

Fixed misaligned fireworks.

Improved random seed storage for easier debugging.

Fixed some resolution issues on either very small or very large monitors.

Resolved some Steam Deck issues.

A ton of spelling fixes.

Do you want to join us?

If you would like to drop your keys in our bowl and join the fun, you are more than welcome to write to us and get a cameo in the game. All you need to do is send a picture of yourself to orgynizergame@gmail.com with the title "Orgynizer Cameo" and add a couple of lines about what would be your best features. If you are lucky, our pixel gnomes will turn you into a local resident inside our little game.