The Rat Plague update for 25 November 2022

The Rat Plague' Update Log for November 26

Hello, guys! Here are the fixes for today.

  1. Redone the entire parkour level, including the mechanics and visual effects
  2. Reworked the attack method of "Plague Root", now it can even punch you with its fist!
  3. Redid the skeleton mechanics in "Crashdown: Residence", now it is more flexible
  4. Fixed the bug that the collision volume of respawn points is wrong
  5. fixed a bug that some of the sound effects do not work
  6. fixed the bug that some of the blood back props are not the same size
  7. fixed the bug that props are occasionally stuck in the wall
  8. Optimized the feel of some enemies' stomping
  9. Balance adjustment for the distribution of blood-returning props

Welcome to actively give us feedback bugs!
Thank you for your support and feedback, we will continue to work hard to do more repairs and optimization.

