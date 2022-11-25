Hotfix 0.4.6a is LIVE!

Rituals

Careless Caltrops - Enabled

Bug fixes

This in turn should resolve the bug with targeted strike not destroying a barrier and hitting the unit underneath (amongst other bugs, including what I think was causing caltrops to break).

Fixed Large Stars. If you do somehow still see a large star, please F8 and let me know what happened!

Fixed Osiricles giving his buff to units after they have moved out of the slot

Fixed Razcal Text - Even number slots give +2 Health and Odd Number slots give +2 Attack

Updated Fire Sale and Sacrifice text to warn the player they cannot be multiplied.

Fixed a bug where a player could select an AD, reroll, then ready up without selecting an AD. This was causing the 7 player lobbies where you would fight yourself.