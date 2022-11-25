 Skip to content

Hellfire Tactics update for 25 November 2022

Hotfix 0.4.6a is LIVE!

Hotfix 0.4.6a is LIVE!

Build 10019188

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Rituals

Careless Caltrops - Enabled

Bug fixes

  • One significant change in this hotfix is how nested events are handed during battle simulation. This may have knock on effects that I haven't been able to replicate when testing. Let me know if you see any strange behavior in fights, especially with regards to execution order or units not dieing when they should etc.

This in turn should resolve the bug with targeted strike not destroying a barrier and hitting the unit underneath (amongst other bugs, including what I think was causing caltrops to break).

  • Fixed Large Stars. If you do somehow still see a large star, please F8 and let me know what happened!

  • Fixed Osiricles giving his buff to units after they have moved out of the slot

  • Fixed Razcal Text - Even number slots give +2 Health and Odd Number slots give +2 Attack

  • Updated Fire Sale and Sacrifice text to warn the player they cannot be multiplied.

  • Fixed a bug where a player could select an AD, reroll, then ready up without selecting an AD. This was causing the 7 player lobbies where you would fight yourself.

  • Fixed a bug where rituals were not being removed upon death of a player causing them to be re-cast in ghost fights

