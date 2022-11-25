 Skip to content

Elves Fantasy Hentai Puzzle update for 25 November 2022

Added achievements & Linux version

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've released a new patch that included the addition of 26 achievements as well as a new Linux version.

The Linux version has been tested to make sure it provides the best experience on Steam Deck devices.

Thank you!
Gamuzumi

