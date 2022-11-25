Patch - v1.0.8

V1.0.8 Patch Notes
Fixed: Weather incorrectly updating
Fixed: Score keeping on clay launchers not registering hits correctly
Fixed: Graphical artifacts on some video cards when using Oculus OpenXR runtime
Fixed: Bird AI distance checks were ignoring update frame commands (should result in a slight performance increase).
Fixed: Corrected number of birds in medium and low population (too many would spawn in certain circumstances)
Added: OpenXR control schemes for Index and Vive controllers
Added: Sign to tutorial barn.
Changed: Renamed ‘Hunting Vest’ daily purchase to ‘Deep Pockets’
Changed: Break barrel shotguns now snap to fully open and fully closed (though there is a small 5 degree window where the barrel can be open, but not open enough to eject shells / load
Changed: Adjusted 3D settings for ambient sound effects to give more varied apparent directions
