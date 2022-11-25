 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hunting Life VR: Dove Season update for 25 November 2022

Patch - v1.0.8

Share · View all patches · Build 10019094 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V1.0.8 Patch Notes

  • Fixed: Weather incorrectly updating

  • Fixed: Score keeping on clay launchers not registering hits correctly

  • Fixed: Graphical artifacts on some video cards when using Oculus OpenXR runtime

  • Fixed: Bird AI distance checks were ignoring update frame commands (should result in a slight performance increase).

  • Fixed: Corrected number of birds in medium and low population (too many would spawn in certain circumstances)

  • Added: OpenXR control schemes for Index and Vive controllers

  • Added: Sign to tutorial barn.

  • Changed: Renamed ‘Hunting Vest’ daily purchase to ‘Deep Pockets’

  • Changed: Break barrel shotguns now snap to fully open and fully closed (though there is a small 5 degree window where the barrel can be open, but not open enough to eject shells / load

  • Changed: Adjusted 3D settings for ambient sound effects to give more varied apparent directions

Changed files in this update

Depot 2202271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link