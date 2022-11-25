Share · View all patches · Build 10019089 · Last edited 25 November 2022 – 21:09:24 UTC by Wendy

In-game ssh and nc connections were causing terminal tabs to be confused. This situation has been reconsidered.

The file explorer's renaming and file deletion functions have been adjusted to work in harmony with the properties window.

Reminder app made functional

Map and weather services has been updated.

Added completing local directory feature to terminal. If used as the first argument (without any precommands), command names may conflict with directory and file names.

The wget command can download files from the internet. The file size limit is 10mb.