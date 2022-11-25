TFM Weekly Update 📜 Version 0.5.7

Salutations, descendants of the first men! The new weekly #FeatureFriday update is now available. ːreimpressedː With today's update, TFM gains a few valuable capabilities and highly requested onboarding and UI updates.

Changelog

◆ [Content] New Icons: Steel plate, iron plate, copper plate, adamantium plate, scrap plate, thick leather head, and thick leather chest.

◆ [Content] Females with bonds can now become pregnant properly.

◆ [Content] Characters with "Child" now can't gain "Developing Infant".

◆ [Content] Passion names have been removed from tool upgrades.

◆ [Content] Pickaxes can now be equipped by ore miners to boost their yield income.

◆ [Content] Removed "Carpentry Workshop" prerequisites from all T2, T3, and T4 tools.

◆ [Content] All tools now have no passion trait prerequisites. Characters that lack the passion for using them can equip them for their attack skills if they meet the bound prerequisites.

◆ [Content] New stat prerequisite levels for tools; 6, 10, 14, 18, 22.

◆ [Content] Artisans no longer need the related passionate character to exist in the settlement to create a tool.

◆ [Content] Minter is a new stackable passion perk for Smelters. Allows you to make Coin by smelting ore in furnaces. With each layer, you get the ability to smelt higher-quality ore.

◆ [Content] Three new progress doodads have been added for usage in home regions: Wild Blueberry Bush, Wild Blackberry Bush, and Wild Raspberry Bush. Their items, gathering, and eating activities are also included. Unlike Plainshrooms, these bushes regrow after being harvested. ːlettuceː

◆ [Content] Newborns of domesticated animals also receive the domesticated trait.

◆ [Balance] Infants gain 200 PP (rather than 100 PP) during the transition to childhood.

◆ [Balance] Pulling Water from the Well now reduces its progress by 2.

◆ [UI/UX] The visual size of stockpile item icons has been increased from 32 to 38 pixels.

◆ [UI/UX] The stockpile item count for a single row is set to 12.

◆ [UI/UX] By default, the traditional panel detail section is now hidden.

◆ [UI/UX] "Assign to:" text has been added to the Craft panel, and "Send to:" text has been added to the Stockpile panel.

◆ [UI/UX] The character interaction head-up display now has a border.

◆ [UI/UX] In the top bar UI block, labels have been added to the menu, learn, report, and game speed buttons.

◆ [UI/UX] The new color correction and sharpening effects on the game camera have improved the overall colors of the game.

◆ [Bugfix] Fixed an issue that occurred while completing Tutoria's Saving Brice objective.

◆ [Bugfix] Fixed input errors that are caused by panel controller changes.

◆ [Bugfix] The issue with construction site visuals has been resolved.

◆ [Bugfix] Resolution fix for Acrobatic and Dynamic trait icons.

◆ [Bugfix] Corrected inaccurate "under construction" placements on constructions.

◆ [Bugfix] Fix for a game-breaking bug in which Animal Husbands would remove the race traits of fed animals. This should permanently resolve situations such as hunters hitting animals.

◆ [Internal] A new central panel control system has been created to manage all the panels used in the user interface.

◆ [Internal] Removed unused items from the databases to prevent complications.

◆ [Internal] Mining decisions are now referred to as "parameter decisions" in order to improve control over their parameters.

◆ [Internal] Groundwork for the new Alert system. ːreexcitedː

Wishing you all a great weekend. See you next Friday! ːSmallRedHeartː