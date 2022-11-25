Big November Update, V0.1.8

it has been a while but I finally got a big and juicy update for you! (just an update, not an expansion)

Due to the incredible reception of the game I am able to go full-time game developer as soon as December 15th.

Thank you so much for playing Tiny Rogues! While it has been a bit of a slow start, I hope to bring a ton more updates within the next few months!

If you like what you see please consider reviewing the game on Steam or even nominating the game for an award!

A few words:

RubyDev : Keep in mind, the game was and is designed to be played with Mouse and Keyboard. Controller support is an after-thought. None the less by now I even myself like to play without using the mouse. I think the implementation is doing very well. It is quite fun and offers a more relaxed and layed back experience, especially on Steam Deck. Game-play shifts a bit from being heavy on aiming and pointing in the right direction with your mouse cursor to it being more important to position yourself in a way that you can hit the enemy and avoid their attack at the same time. (Mostly due to auto-aim still sometimes missing if the enemy is very agile and you are in the wrong position, for example too perpendicular to their movement.) Controller and Keyboard-only support can be improved and will be improved over time. I am very eager to hear your feedback and I am very glad that the game can now be enjoyed by a lot more players who prefer this type of control scheme.

16 tracks of the Tiny Rogues OST have been extended.

Attributes now provide minor increases to stats.

1 Point of Strength grants 0.5% increased damage.

1 Point of Dexterity grants 0.5% increased attack speed.

1 Point of Intelligence grants 0.5% added critical hit chance.

Changed how added base DMG is calculated. Previously added base DMG granted by items like Iron Ring, Pearl Ring or the Shark-tooth Necklace would not be affected by weapon scaling such as attribute scaling, upgrade levels and damage increases. Now the damage is added on the base damage before the calculation not after.

There is now a difference between added bonus DMG and added base DMG. As aforementioned, base DMG will be added before DMG calculation. Bonus DMG on the other hand is added on top at the end. (currently only affects bonus damage granted by Cloth Hood body armor)

Status Effects with a room based duration now will only count up when completing a room encounter. This means non combat encounters such as Blacksmiths, Armories, Events and Shops do not use up duration of status effects.

Changed how internally the game calculates and uses rarity weightings. Previously weightings could only be full numbers and decimal places would not be considered. This sometimes resulted in weird behavior of reward distribution, for example cutting off some attribute rewards completely after a certain breakpoint. This change smooths out the distribution and appearance rate of certain room rewards.

Reduced the price of Red Dice sold at the tavern to 5G per dice. Previously 10G per dice.

Blood Chests can now drop a Purging Stone when exploded with a bomb.

Damage over time status effects (Burn, Poison, Bleed, ...) now tick twice as fast but have had their damage halved. (Mostly done because it is more fun to see DoTs tick faster.)

Reduced the cost of a lot of shop offers which could and would never be bought because they were simply too expensive.

Shops can now offer more than 3 items. Some shopkeepers will always offer a fixed amount of offers, up to 5 while others will roll randomly between 3 and 4 shop offers.

A lot of shopkeepers have had their item pools altered and extended with different and new items.

Added a new shopkeeper, the Soul Peddler. He will sell items for Souls and is the Soul equivalent for the Rat shopkeeper. He can appear on all floors.

Previously shop offer prices increase with each floor. This is still the case but the amount of the increase over time has been reduced, making items cost less in later floors.

Blacksmith rooms will now always appear after armory rooms. Previously it happened quite often that an armory room appeared immediately after going into to a blacksmith room which was quite annoying.

Refired attacks (from for example Ballistics trait) now don't require ammo and don't consume ammo.

The Nurse NPC now always appears in the Tavern. The price to heal 1 heart has increased to 10G. Previously 5G.

The Fair Lady NPC, the Death's Mark NPC and the Beer Drinking Guy NPC have been removed. (they all shall hopefully return in the future with new purpose)

Repair Powder now repairs all armor again. Repair Powder rarity and price in shops and the tavern has increased.

The Potion Seller NPC in the tavern now sells a random potion from this pool of potions: Luck Potion, Wrath Potion, Power Potion, Berserker Potion. Potion cost has increased to 20G. Previously 10G per Health Potion.

The Ethereal enchantment now moved into the regular pool of enchantments.

Mana Stars now spawn every 20% of boss HP down from every 10%. The 10% threshold was actually wrong ever since the boss HP got split in 2 bars.

Increased the slow effect from chill from 20% to 30%.

Added 7 new weapon enchantment modifiers: Disenchanting: +25% DMG vs enchanted enemies

Fierce: +10 base DMG

Vicious: +25 base DMG

Hulking: +20% DMG

Lucky: +1 Luck

Rapid: +20% APS

Savage: +50% Critical Hit Multiplier

Deadly Enchantment now grants +25% Critical Hit Multiplier. Previously +30%.