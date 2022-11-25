Big November Update, V0.1.8

Hello fellow Tiny Rogues,
it has been a while but I finally got a big and juicy update for you! (just an update, not an expansion)
Due to the incredible reception of the game I am able to go full-time game developer as soon as December 15th.
Thank you so much for playing Tiny Rogues! While it has been a bit of a slow start, I hope to bring a ton more updates within the next few months!
If you like what you see please consider reviewing the game on Steam or even nominating the game for an award!
Update Highlights
- Tiny Rogues is now Steam Deck verified!
- New control scheme: Controller
- New control scheme: Keyboard only
- Extended OST!
- New class: Gunslinger
- Class rework: Pyromancer
- Added 12 new weapons.
- Reworked a bunch of event rooms.
- Added 5 new traits.
- Added 7 new weapon enchantment modifiers.
- Added a new Shopkeeper and made improvements to existing shops.
- New Soul Orb consumable effect that allows swapping out a trait.
- Steam Cloud is supported since a few weeks ago!
Patch Notes
Controller support and Keyboard only support
A few words:
RubyDev: Keep in mind, the game was and is designed to be played with Mouse and Keyboard. Controller support is an after-thought. None the less by now I even myself like to play without using the mouse. I think the implementation is doing very well. It is quite fun and offers a more relaxed and layed back experience, especially on Steam Deck.
Game-play shifts a bit from being heavy on aiming and pointing in the right direction with your mouse cursor to it being more important to position yourself in a way that you can hit the enemy and avoid their attack at the same time. (Mostly due to auto-aim still sometimes missing if the enemy is very agile and you are in the wrong position, for example too perpendicular to their movement.)
Controller and Keyboard-only support can be improved and will be improved over time. I am very eager to hear your feedback and I am very glad that the game can now be enjoyed by a lot more players who prefer this type of control scheme.
- You can now play the game without using a mouse.
- There is a new option to automatically attack while using the configured key or controller binding for aiming.
- Added an aim-assist / auto-aim feature.
- Aim-assist will only apply when controlling the game without a mouse.
- The enemy targeted by aim-assist is marked by an indicator. This indicator can be turned off in the options menu if it annoys you.
- Aim-assist strength can be adjusted in the options menu.
- Put aim-assist strength to 0% for the true twin-stick experience.
- Put aim-assist strength to 100% for full auto-aim experience. (developer recommended)
- You can switch back and forth by pressing buttons on the controller, pressing the aim keys on keyboard or moving the mouse.
- You can lock the game into controlling without mouse in the options menu. This can be helpful for players who want to set up advanced or unique control schemes using external programs in addition to the built-in options.
Major General Changes and Tweaks
-
16 tracks of the Tiny Rogues OST have been extended.
-
Attributes now provide minor increases to stats.
-
1 Point of Strength grants 0.5% increased damage.
-
1 Point of Dexterity grants 0.5% increased attack speed.
-
1 Point of Intelligence grants 0.5% added critical hit chance.
-
Changed how added base DMG is calculated. Previously added base DMG granted by items like Iron Ring, Pearl Ring or the Shark-tooth Necklace would not be affected by weapon scaling such as attribute scaling, upgrade levels and damage increases. Now the damage is added on the base damage before the calculation not after.
-
There is now a difference between added bonus DMG and added base DMG. As aforementioned, base DMG will be added before DMG calculation. Bonus DMG on the other hand is added on top at the end. (currently only affects bonus damage granted by Cloth Hood body armor)
-
Status Effects with a room based duration now will only count up when completing a room encounter. This means non combat encounters such as Blacksmiths, Armories, Events and Shops do not use up duration of status effects.
-
Changed how internally the game calculates and uses rarity weightings. Previously weightings could only be full numbers and decimal places would not be considered. This sometimes resulted in weird behavior of reward distribution, for example cutting off some attribute rewards completely after a certain breakpoint. This change smooths out the distribution and appearance rate of certain room rewards.
-
Reduced the price of Red Dice sold at the tavern to 5G per dice. Previously 10G per dice.
-
Blood Chests can now drop a Purging Stone when exploded with a bomb.
-
Damage over time status effects (Burn, Poison, Bleed, ...) now tick twice as fast but have had their damage halved. (Mostly done because it is more fun to see DoTs tick faster.)
-
Reduced the cost of a lot of shop offers which could and would never be bought because they were simply too expensive.
-
Shops can now offer more than 3 items. Some shopkeepers will always offer a fixed amount of offers, up to 5 while others will roll randomly between 3 and 4 shop offers.
-
A lot of shopkeepers have had their item pools altered and extended with different and new items.
-
Added a new shopkeeper, the Soul Peddler. He will sell items for Souls and is the Soul equivalent for the Rat shopkeeper. He can appear on all floors.
-
Previously shop offer prices increase with each floor. This is still the case but the amount of the increase over time has been reduced, making items cost less in later floors.
-
Blacksmith rooms will now always appear after armory rooms. Previously it happened quite often that an armory room appeared immediately after going into to a blacksmith room which was quite annoying.
-
Refired attacks (from for example Ballistics trait) now don't require ammo and don't consume ammo.
-
The Nurse NPC now always appears in the Tavern. The price to heal 1 heart has increased to 10G. Previously 5G.
-
The Fair Lady NPC, the Death's Mark NPC and the Beer Drinking Guy NPC have been removed. (they all shall hopefully return in the future with new purpose)
-
Repair Powder now repairs all armor again. Repair Powder rarity and price in shops and the tavern has increased.
-
The Potion Seller NPC in the tavern now sells a random potion from this pool of potions: Luck Potion, Wrath Potion, Power Potion, Berserker Potion. Potion cost has increased to 20G. Previously 10G per Health Potion.
-
The Ethereal enchantment now moved into the regular pool of enchantments.
-
Mana Stars now spawn every 20% of boss HP down from every 10%. The 10% threshold was actually wrong ever since the boss HP got split in 2 bars.
-
Increased the slow effect from chill from 20% to 30%.
-
Added 7 new weapon enchantment modifiers:
- Disenchanting: +25% DMG vs enchanted enemies
- Fierce: +10 base DMG
- Vicious: +25 base DMG
- Hulking: +20% DMG
- Lucky: +1 Luck
- Rapid: +20% APS
- Savage: +50% Critical Hit Multiplier
-
Deadly Enchantment now grants +25% Critical Hit Multiplier. Previously +30%.
-
Adjusted the appearance weightings for most weapon enchantments. Less appealing enchantments like _Blessed _or Feral appear a lot less now.
Minor General Changes and Tweaks
- Blacksmiths now have star icons above their head. The stars display the maximum upgrade level that can be acquired at the blacksmith. The stars also display the current level of your weapon, filling up for each upgrade level of the currently equipped weapon.
- Shop offer prices that cost Souls are now rounded to the nearest 50.
- Updated some outdated tips for adventurers with new info. (you probably don't need the given information if you read patch notes)
- Added a new user interface element which can display error messages that appear. While always enabled on the beta versions of the game, the setting can be toggled in the options menu in the live version. If you encounter common bugs it is helpful for me to get screenshots in case an error message appears.
- Boss HP bars now show a little "x2" indicator in phase 1 to signalize that they have 2 phases. In phase 2 the hp bar is now red and wiggles a little bit.
- While playing on the PTR beta version of the game there is now a button on the title screen which allows copying the save file from the main version of the game to the PTR.
- The unlocks menu now states whether a class is considered a basic class (for the purpose of unlocking Doppelganger)
- Added a new option (ON by default) to show a little bar above players head when you reload your weapon.
- Removed the "Reloading...", "RELOADED!" text popups when reloading.
New Accessibility Options
- Added a new option that allows you to turn off the in-game timer.
- Added a new option to the video settings tab: Anti Flashbang Mode. It will remove bright flashes from Game Over and Trait Selection animations. (it looks very lame but it's a lot easier on the eyes)
Event Room Changes
- The shooting range event in floor 1 now offers 3 different targets and can now give something to all weapon archetypes instead of just working for ranged attackers.
- The chance to gain the status effect from the Wishing Well event has been reduced but it now grants +1 Luck permanently instead of +5 luck for a few rooms.
- The desert oasis event now grants 25% increased stamina recovery speed permanently instead of doubling stamina recovery speed for a few rooms.
- The Guillotine event previously could only grant either the Silver Serpent Ring (a soul every room) or the Onyx Ring (+1 armor). It now cannot give the Silver Serpent Ring anymore but it can now also give the Clover Amulet (+1 luck) and the Skull Ring (10% more DMG vs bosses)
- Added a new permanent version of resins which are "Fresh Gold Pine Resin", "Fresh Charcoal Pine Resin" and "Fresh Crystal Pine Resin" which can now be obtained from the tree event rooms.
- Decreased the attribute requirements for Excalibur (20 STR -> 15 STR) and Rune Stone (15 INT -> 10 INT) event.
- Potion Lab event now contains no duplicate potions and can't give Antidote and Health Potions anymore.
Class Changes
- Added a new class: The Gunslinger. The class can be unlocked by upgrading a gun or cannon weapon to level 4.
- Added a new achievement: House Of The Rising Sun, Defeat Death as the Gunslinger.
- Pyromancer passive ability has been reworked. Fire Mastery: Weapons that don't deal fire damage are infused with fire. Weapons that inherently deal fire damage deal 100% more burn damage.
Trait Changes
- Removed Piercing Shots from the game.
- Alacrity now grants 30% increased attack speed. Previously 25%.
- Spell Blade now grants 100% of damage bonus from mana as attack speed. Previously converted only 50%.
- Static Blows base DMG was increased to 250-300 DMG. Previously 175-200 DMG. The cooldown was increased to 0.25 seconds. Previously 0.2 seconds.
- Brawler now grants 10% more damage per enemy in the room, up to 40% more. Previously granted 30% more damage while facing 3 or more enemies.
- Sword and Board has been renamed to Shield Bash. Shield Bash now works with all melee weapons while holding a shield.
- Rampage now grants 5% increased damage each time you complete a room. The damage bonus resets each floor. Previously granted 30% more damage for 4 seconds on kill.
- Close Combat and Sharpshooter now specify the range require to be close range and far range in their description.
- Ignore Pain has been renamed to No Pain No Gain. It now grants +3 death defies per room, but you can't and don't have armor anymore.
- Amplify now grants 30% increased area radius and 30% increased area damage. Previously just 50% increased area radius.
- Quick Step now grants 20% increased attack and movement speed for 4 seconds on dash. Previously just granted 20% increased movement speed.
- Relentless Assault cooldown has been reduced to 1 second. Previously 2 seconds.
- Opportunistic now grants 100% chance to trigger a refire (with any attack) for 0.5 seconds with a 2 second cooldown. Previously granted 30% increased attack speed for 4 seconds on dash.
- Gunslinger has been renamed to Tacticool Reload.
- Decay now grants 2% increased damage over time per second spent in the room up to 100% increased damage. Previously granted +50 bonus DMG to DoTs.
- Resourcefulness now drops 1 mana star per current stamina on dash. Previously 1 mana star on dash.
- Quick Cast now grants 40% increased attack speed when you pick up a mana star. The attack speed bonus decays over 4 seconds.
- Lethality, Power of Nature, Rampage and Spellblade have been turned into the first hybrid traits.
- Rage now grants 4% increased attack speed on hit up to 10 stacks, 40% total but it only lasts 2 seconds. (duration still refreshes on hit) Previously 6% increased attack speed for 4 seconds up to 5 stacks, 30% total.
- Added a new dexterity trait. [spoiler]Grenadier: On attack, throw a grenade that explodes into multiple projectiles on impact.[/spoiler]
- Added a new dexterity trait. [spoiler]Quick Load: 10% increased attack speed. Total modifier to attack speed affects reload speed.[/spoiler]
- Added a new dexterity trait. [spoiler]Dynamo: 25% increased attack speed if you have reloaded recently. 25% increased reload speed if you haven't reloaded recently. (recently = 4s)[/spoiler]
- Added a new dexterity trait. [spoiler]Transcendence: Gain +25 base DMG per infused damage type from status effects on you.[/spoiler]
- Added a new dexterity trait. [spoiler]Give And Take: Gain 10% increased damage per current stamina point. Gain 10% increased attack speed per missing stamina point.[/spoiler]
Equipment Changes
- Increased the radius of orbitals granted by Armor of Thorns, Armor of Agathys and Armor of Avernus.
- Power Belt now grants +15 strength but it has been made more common. Previously granted +20 strength.
- Cloth Hood (Wanderer starter body armor) now grants +50 bonus damage to enemies at far range.
- Cleric (Cleric starter body armor) Robe now will revive you once per floor. Previously granted +2 hearts recovered on revive.
- The Soul Lantern now grants 5% more DMG per Soul Heart. Previously 2% more DMG per Soul Heart.
- Mage Treads now grant 25% increased bonus DMG from mana up from 20%.
- Iron Ring, Pearl Ring and Shark-tooh Necklace now grant +25 base DMG.
Consumable Changes
- Increased the radius of orbitals granted by Inferno Potion.
- The Soul Orb acquired by assembling Soul Shards from Soul Pylons now has a new effect. It allows you to remove one of your traits and then exchange it with a new trait.
- Consumables that grant a status effect will now appear less often if you already have the status effect they apply. Mostly matters for Infusions and Potions.
Weapon Changes
- Nerfed the DMG of Haunt, the damage over time effect applied by Spirit Wand to 500% of initial hit. Previously 800% of initial hit.
- Nerfed the bonus DMG of Judgement, the damage effect triggered by Holy Bible to 50% bonus damage. Previously 100% bonus damage.
- Added the Lightning and Elemental damage type to Gungnir.
- Added the Magical damage type to Energysaber.
- Laser Rifle range has increased to 200 units. Previously 150 units. The intelligence scaling has been buffed from E to D.
- Amazon Spear is now more accurate with a new attack behavior. Increased APS from 1.5 to 2 APS.
- Crop Scythe DMG increased from 100-125 to 125-150 DMG.
- Gungnir DMG increased from 175-200 to 200-250 DMG. APS increased from 2.25 to 2.5 APS.
- Halberd DMG increased from 175-200 to 200-250 DMG.
- Lance DMG increased from 200-225 to 200-250 DMG.
- Lifehunt Scythe DMG increased from 150-175 to 175-200 DMG.
- [img]https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/4290 Naginata DMG increased from 175-200 to 200-250 DMG.
- Poleaxe DMG increased from 200-225 to 225-250 DMG.
- Reaper's Toll APS decreased from 2.25 APS to 1.75 APS but the DMG has been increased from 125-150 to 200-250 DMG.
- Spear range has increased from 80 to 95 units. DMG has increased from 150-175 to 175-200 DMG.
- Trident DMG has been decreased from 175-200 to 100-125 DMG but it now can shotgun hit with all 3 projectiles. APS increased from 2 to 3 APS. Range has been increased from 80 to 95 units.
- All Scroll and Tome weapons have been either just buffed or made slightly more usable. Most of them had their AoE increased so they are easier to aim. Most of them also had particle effects reduced to reduce screen clutter a little bit.
- Acid Cloud Scroll droplets now drop faster. Reduced particle trail length for more visual clarity. Increased impact area for each individual droplet. Increased APS from 2.25 APS to 2.5 APS. Increased the DMG from 50-75 DMG to 75-100 DMG. Reduced the total amount of droplets per attack from 9 to 5.
- Candy Scroll DMG has been increased from 100-125 DMG to 125-150. Candy now falls faster and impact AoE has increased. Spread radius has decreased from 5 to 3 units making it more precise.
- Comet Scroll DMG has increased from 200-225 to 225-250 DMG. Reduced the particle effect duration and rate a bit. Increased impact radius slightly.
- Explosion Scroll has had its spread reduced from 5 units to 3 units giving it less AoE overall.
- Firestorm Scroll particle amount reduced. Intelligence scaling went from D to C. Impact radius has been increased. Spread radius has been reduced. Total amount of drops reduced from 5-6 drops to 4 drops. DMG increased from 100-125 to 125-150 DMG.
- Meteor Scroll meteors fall faster. It now only calls down 1 meteor per attack instead of 3 but APS increased from 1 to 2.5 APS. DMG increased from 175-200 to 250-300 DMG.
- Nimbus Scoll AoE has been increased. APS increased from 5 to 7 APS. DMG increased from 125-150 to 175-200 DMG.
- Thunderstorm Scroll now inflicts guaranteed Shock. The spread of the lightning strikes has been reduced slightly.
- Increased the size of the hit boxes of the Toad Plague Scrolls toad projectiles. Toads fall faster. Now only drops 4 toads per attack down from 4-5 toads but APS increased from 2.25 APS to 2.5 APS.
- Arcane lances of Arcane Torrent Tome now use a sprite trail instead of a particle effect to be less visually obtrusive. Fly speed has increased slightly.
- Firebomb Codex APS reduced from 3.25 APS to 2 APS but DMG increased from 125-150 to 175-200 DMG. Impact radius has increased. Fly speed has increased slightly.
- Volcanic Codex APS increased from 5 to 8 APS. Removed hidden modifier on the weapon which granted chance to trigger a refire. Reduced the spread radius. Increased the maximum range from 70 to 100 units.
- Spectral Blade Wand DMG increased from 125-150 to 175-200 DMG per blade.
- Fire Fang arrow spread has been reduced.
- Tri Chakram spread has been reduced and their visual trail effect has been made less obtrusive.
- The Disk Cannon, Laser Gun, Laser Rifle, Machine Gun, SMGs and Triple Machine Gun had had their spread reduced slightly.
- SMGs APS nerfed from 10 APS to 8 APS.
- Added a new ranged weapon: [spoiler]Bazooka[/spoiler]
- Added a new ranged weapon: [spoiler]Railgun[/spoiler]
- Added a new ranged weapon: [spoiler]Flame Slugger[/spoiler]
- Added a new ranged weapon: [spoiler]Golden Desert Eagle[/spoiler]
- Added a new ranged weapon: [spoiler]Piranha Gun[/spoiler]
- Added a new ranged weapon: [spoiler]Oustanding Money Gun[/spoiler]
- Added a new ranged weapon: [spoiler]The Death Beam[/spoiler]
- Added a new ranged weapon: [spoiler]Gatling Gun[/spoiler]
- Added a new ranged weapon: [spoiler]Minibee[/spoiler]
- Added a new ranged weapon: [spoiler]Maxibee[/spoiler]
- Added a new ranged weapon: [spoiler]Tommy Gun[/spoiler]
- Added a new ranged weapon: [spoiler]V.B.F.G[/spoiler]
Enemy Changes
- Removed all immunities to chill from bosses.
- All bosses now have a minimum movement speed which they can't be slowed below the set value.
- Reduced the spawn rate of exploding frozen orbs of Frozen Enchanted enemies.
- Reduced the spawn rate and amount of lightning strikes of Storm Enchanted enemies.
- Shortened the attack phase in which the Mind Flamer becomes invisible and invincible and attacks the player with waves of Psi-lightning-strikes.
- Reduced total health of Death very slightly.
- Reduced total health of Mega Death and the health additionally has been adjusted to compensate for the loss of the guaranteed Ethereal enchantment.
- Increased total health of Gargoyles.
- Slightly reduced the amount of falling rocks when the Minotaur runs into a wall.
- Iron Maiden enemies in floor 8 will now leave behind a stationary permanent corpse which acts as indicator to which point projectiles will return if the enemy dies while projectiles are still in the air.
- Slightly increased the damage reduction buff the Kraken, Death and Mega Death gain during certain phases of the fight.
- King Ooze now doesn't spawn normal Oozes anymore making the fight a lot more manageable, especially for melee attackers.
- Cerberus has been too oppressive and has been nerfed and tweaked just a little bit.
- Reduced the attack rate of the Mosquito enemy in floor 5 slightly.
- Reduced the amount of projectiles Crabs in floor 6 shoot slightly.
- Reduced the amount of projectile Ifrits in floor 7 shoot slightly.
- Increased the health of Soul Pylons (first only slightly, second a bit more and third by a decent amount)
Blessings Changes
- Each Blessing can now be individually turned ON and OFF in the menu. The Cinder menu placeholder has been removed for now up until new Cinder modifiers come to the game.
- Reversed the order in which Blessings are sorted in the menu. Players usually inspected the top line of Blessings first while the bottom line of Blessings was intended as the first powerful skills to level up.
- Most blessings have been nerfed slightly but also cheaper. This change was made to bring the power levels of playing with and without Blessings closer together. Also the patch brings a lot of power creep and Blessings being nerfed a tiny bit should counteract that a little bit.
- Charisma now grants 5% reduced shop prices per level up to 15% at level 3. Previously granted 10% reduced shop prices per level up to 30% at level 3. This change was made because shop prices over all have been lowered.
- Ambush now grants 10% more damage for 4 seconds upon entering a room up from 5% but the max level has been reduced from level 5 to level 2, effectively reducing damage bonus from 25% to 20% and reducing the over all Soul cost.
- Backstab max level has been reduced from level 4 to level 2, reducing critical hit chance bonus from 20% to 10% and reducing the over all Soul Cost.
- Big Game Hunter now grants 10% more damage against bosses up from 5% but the max level has been reduced from level 4 to level 2 reducing the over all Soul Cost.
- Fatal Flaw now grants 10% more bonus damage against enemies weak to the attack up from 5% but the max level has been reduced from level 5 to level 2, effectively reducing damage bonus from 25% to 20% and reducing the over all Soul cost.
- Finesse max level has been reduced from level 4 to level 3, reducing attack speed bonus after dashing from 20% to 15% and reducing the over all Soul Cost.
- Magentism max level has been reduced from level 5 to level 4 and added pickup radius per level has been reduced from 2 to 1, effectively reducing gained pickup radius from 10 to 4 and reducing the over all Soul cost slightly.
- Mega Bomber max level has been increased from level 3 to level 4 but the bomb radius and damage bonus has been reduced to 20% per level, effectively increased total gained bonus to 80% and increasing the over all Soul cost slightly.
- Unchanting max level has been reduced from level 5 to level 4, reducing total bonus damage against enchanted enemies to 20% down from 25%.
Major Bug Fixes
- Fixed that some projectiles from Mimics and Oozes would not get destroyed on room completion.
- Fixed a bug which sometimes made you pay double the Soul amount for unlocking a class.
- Fixed a bug which would prevent the player from progressing forward if they killed the first Gargoyle before the other Gargoyle could activate.
- Fixed a bug where you would be left with 0 health if you would defy death while having Arcane Potency trait.
- Fixed a bug where ray weapons (from Scepters) would not work correctly while hugging the top room wall.
- Fixed a bug where beam weapons would sometimes fire in random directions while hugging room walls.
- Fixed a bug where locked cellar entrances would block Beam and Ray weapons.
Minor Bug Fixes
- Fixed that the Inferno Potion status effect would now show room duration in description.
- Fixed a lot of typos and grammar mistakes.
- Fixed that the status effect name of the buff granted by Agility Potion was still named Juggernaut Potion.
- Fixed a bug which made the ammo display in the bottom right corner would slowly grow in size if reloading happened in quick succession. (for example when using the Tacticool Reload trait)
- Fixed a bug where the phase-transition message box from Death was automatically skipped.
- Fixed a bug where the proficiency trait descriptions would state "Current weapon is not affected by DEX proficiency." instead of correctly substituting the attribute name.
- Fixed that health pickups sold in shops would still use the "recover 20 HP"-way of phrasing in their description. Now they state correctly to recover 1 heart.
- Fixed a minor visual bug where Mega Death would use red lasers before 2nd phase and then blue lasers during 2nd phase even though it should have been the other way around.
- Fixed how the Vampires and Neptunes attack behaviors were structured internally which made them reset their entire behavior chain when they went into 2nd phase. Now they will continue with next attack instead of starting over again.
That's all! What do you think about the update? Let me know!
RubyDev: PS: I think I finally decided on a versioning system for Tiny Rogues. We are updating to 0.1.8 now. Which means the pre-release versions coming up on PTR will be 0.1.8a, 0.1.8b, and so on. So then the next update will be 0.1.9.
