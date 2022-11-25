Dungeon Maker Update 15

Heyo,

I've released a big new update, which includes the much requested Steam Workshop support. This is something I've wanted to integrate from the beginning, but it took me a while to wrap my head around the Steam API required to integrate the Workshop.

Before we get to that I have some minor changes and bug fixes to report.

Bug Fixes:

When character resistances were added in the last game it created a bug where players hit by duration spells would be kicked out of the game. This has been fixed, and duration spells are working normally again.

Fixed a bug where the DM changing an enemies HP would always drop it to 0.

Fixed a bug where the portrait importer on the new character editor would not close properly.

Fixed a bug where renaming an item to the same name deleted it.

Small Features and Changes:

I've added blood effects to players in the multiplayer games. These are the same as the blood effects seen on enemies and NPCs as they get damaged. This should give players a better indication of their current health than just the health number on the left hand side.

Players will also no longer take fall damage when they fall less than 10 feet (1 level in the game), as I thought it was more realistic that players can safely jump down that far without hurting themselves. As well this fixed a bug where players stepping off stairs in a direction without a floor would take fall damage.

Enemies and NPCs controlled by the DM will now fall down levels when stepping off floors just like players do, as well as take fall damage from heights more than 10 feet. For flying enemies the DM can negate fall damage by updating the enemies or NPCs health.

New Features:

The first new feature is the ability to change the game font to a simpler font, Arial. Some players mentioned that the in game font was difficult to read, so I added this option in for anyone who wants to use an easier to read font. If you want to can change the font you can change it under the settings menu to "Simple" to get an easier to read font for almost all game features. The labels on top of the dice in multiplayer are images, so they don't change font with this feature, but when you hover over one of the dice the pop-up with the full name will have the simplified font.

And of course the Steam Workshop has been integrated into Dungeon Maker. You can access the workshop by pressing the workshop logo on the bottom left of the main screen. From there you can create new workshop items for your Assets, Blueprints Characters, Campaigns, NPCs, and Enemies.

Workshop items need a title at least 5 characters long, and a description at least 20 characters long. The preview image is optional, but can only be added or edited from within Dungeon Maker. Any workshop uploads require at least 1 file to be selected.

You can also edit any of your previously uploaded workshop items, allowing you to add or remove items, as well as change the name, description, and preview image. If a previously created workshop item has been deleted through the workshop hub in Steam, it's info will still remain locally. Trying to edit a deleted workshop item will just delete the local data for it.

Workshop items can be subscribed and unsubscribed to using the Steam Workshop Hub under the Dungeon Maker Community tab. Any subscribed items will be installed when Dungeon Maker is opened, and their filenames will be changed to avoid overwriting any files you already have.

Finally in this updated I've added a handful of new items to the map maker for you to use.

Cheers