“I speak with the flames and razor-sharp edges of my sword. They beat words to hell.”

No one knows what Warduke looks like under his dread helm. He never removes that helmet to reveal his face to others, only showing his piercing, red, glowing eyes. This Simril he dons that signature helmet again to take his place in the Idle Champions roster!

Warduke is joining your formation as a Champion next week!

