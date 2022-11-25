Version 0.8.18 - Challenges, True Run, Linux support and more

Hey Blue Bois!
Version 0.8.18 is now LIVE, and the good news is if you are a Linux user, Wee Tanks is now also available for you!
Now that true run and other challenge modes are out of the way, we can fully focus again on working on Multiplayer, the biggest feature yet to come.
A quick glimpse of the first mission of the True Run...
NOTE: we have switched the way data is stored from campaigns, making it way more efficient but also more secure, this will require you to convert old campaigns to the new way.
In the map editor, you will notice this new clean-looking object selector, all your objects are nice in categories. ;)
Hope everyone will have fun with the new challenges, will you be able to complete the True Run?!
Changelog:
- Challenges are now available, including the big True Run
- Redid some of the map editor UI (Any feedback is welcome!)
- Linux support added
- New way of loading and saving maps, you need to convert your old map to the new system
- Added weather and night effects to the main menu
- New custom campaign completion music made by PixelBitie
- Lowered the volume of main menu SFX
- Added Swiss/German language, thanks to Vega/Chesta
- Added the ability to mod some 3D objects, check the modding guide online on how-to
- Fixed tanks getting stuck on walls (no more friction)
- New marble/XP notification message system
- More audio files are now moddable, which also apply to enemy tanks
- Reduced weather chance on survival mode
- Decrease scroll speed on mission list in map editor
- Mission percentage counter not glitched anymore when coming back from a game in main menu
- Fixed menu saying "Factory Team" on tanks after selecting a factory
- Flags added to tanks instead of body colors
- Spots in the grid reset properly again when removing tank
- Mines now instantly detonate when coming in contact with another tank
- Redid some enemy AI code, for example; Yellow tanks are less likely to blow themselves up
- Revisited the survival texts
- Removed the K to kill me text (will be replaced with another way of letting the player know to destroy the companions)
- Achievement unlocks messages uses the new message system now
- Tank unlocks messages uses the new message system now
- Air Rockets are more accurate based on the tank accuracy, also it can predict player position way better, go check out Rocket King
- Added boosting option to custom tanks!
- Rocket king should fall less quickly off the platforms
- New particle effect added to explosion + mines
- Explosion performance increased a lot, especially on low graphics
- Redid some weather rain effects
- Redid fog effect
- Old maps weather will have to be converted because of the new save system
- Fixed custom tank always boosting
- Some SFX have been overhauled with new sounds
- Aerial rockets fired from the King Tank throne don't target the player
- Some survival games SFX did not get changed by the volume sliders
- Fixed tank factory glitch where no enemies spawned and menu UI bugged
- When brown tanks shoot, they play two firing sounds instead of one
- Added two more shop stands to Perry shop (once the update is official these will be open)
- The input players menu will now remember your selected inputs
- Fixed some parts of the main menu that did not work well with a controller
- pitch variations added to sound effects
- All spawned tanks in map editor will now have flags
- Added boss tanks to the statistics menu
- Intro drum roll sounds is now also moddable
- Cork blocks no wall friction anymore
- You can now set tank factories to be invincible
- Commander beam has a bit more health on adult and grandpa
- Limited tank background driving sounds on main menu
- Remove mission 53 night time on classic campaign
- Fix intro snares staying sped up after commander boom
- Fixed factory tanks not dying when mission ends
- Fixed the bug where some mines laid by enemies not exploding by shooting them
- Fixed Sometimes after dying in a mission with oranges they will have their barrels extended
- Snow mode now stays turned on when quitting the game
- Tankey town now supports snow mode
- Rain particles don't appear on snow mode
- Fixed Tankey Town Theme is not effected by the Master Volume or Music Volume
- Language menu closes when clicking outside the box
- Fixed tank driving sounds acting weird on main menu
- Fixed camera bug in map editor
- Added typing SFX to map editor message box
- Made the daily message text auto-size to fit the screen
- Tanks that deflect shots won't stand still anymore, a small weird AI bug most noticeable on Grandpa mode
- Xray bullets in snow mode now show bullets through walls
- Fixed tanks spawned from tank factories don't blink the correct light when in nighttime (e.g. will only blink red even if on the blue team)
- Rewards is now based on the difficulty the player is playing on
- Fixed fog and weather not duplicating with map duplication
- Changed achievement debug text into an option on the developer's menu
- Fixed a borderless map in a custom campaign for some reason makes rockets travel slower and cause weird physics with stationary tanks by pushing or flipping them over
- Shift + HUD key hides the crosshair (useful for taking images/videos)
- Fixed credits music bug
- Fixed wind volume not instantly changing when changing the master volume
- Tank tracks now start with 0 volume, should fix the loud tank tracks at the beginning of the game when the game is muted
- Fixed some survival mode bugs
- Made purple commander beam health bar, proper dark
