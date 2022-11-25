Version 0.8.18 - Challenges, True Run, Linux support and more

Hey Blue Bois!

Version 0.8.18 is now LIVE, and the good news is if you are a Linux user, Wee Tanks is now also available for you!

Now that true run and other challenge modes are out of the way, we can fully focus again on working on Multiplayer, the biggest feature yet to come.

A quick glimpse of the first mission of the True Run...



NOTE: we have switched the way data is stored from campaigns, making it way more efficient but also more secure, this will require you to convert old campaigns to the new way.

In the map editor, you will notice this new clean-looking object selector, all your objects are nice in categories. ;)

Hope everyone will have fun with the new challenges, will you be able to complete the True Run?!

Changelog: