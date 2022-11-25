 Skip to content

Leviathan's Sword update for 25 November 2022

V0.93 - Balance & Overhauls

V0.93 - Balance & Overhauls

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Back with another friday-noon update! This time with a bunch of BIG changes based on newly gathered feedback!!!
Sword slashing aim has been changed to better fit the cursor direction, gauntlet (bullet hell dodge minigame) had a complete overhaul and Big Tree boss has been nerfed down a bit.
Let's get right into the changelog then shall we?

Changelog

  • Sword slash aim has been overhauled! The mid point of the slash is now towards the cursor, instead of the end point of the slash.
  • Added new item card backgrounds for the item chests & gambling!
  • Updated the item chest/gambling animations a bit to fit the new card sprites
  • Big Tree poison bullet spray amount reduced 6 -> 5
  • Big Tree flowers health reduced 10 -> 5
  • Big Tree flowers no longer shoot bullets, but are attached with a non-dangerous beam
  • Big Tree shield effect a LOT bigger for better visual feedback
  • Gauntlet no longer deals damage, but works on a 3-hit system now
  • Gauntlet rewards are based on the amount you where hit
  • Gauntlet time reduced 60 -> 30
  • Gauntlet pattern speed increased (~33% faster)
  • Gauntlet pattern timer decreased (12 -> 8 sec)
  • Increased Naut damage 10 -> 13 & he now stuns enemies that he hit
  • Increased Naut follow speed, so he stays a bit closer. He's a good boy after all!
  • Changed some assets in the Harbour/HUB area
  • Added some destructible objects to the HUB (I see you all trying to fight those crates at the edges!) and made the object walls into strong barrels
  • Changed a setpiece pattern with iron blocks next to the door, that where able to soft-lock the player
  • Fog of War for doors going down has the revealed bit a bit lower/bigger so it matches the size of other sides
  • Players are no longer able to hit themselves with a bullet when next to a wall/lantern
  • Added a text to the tutorial to explain the player where to find the inventory
  • Closing a 'story paper' object now prompts a quick text telling you it has been added to the library
  • Fixed 'ESC' glyph not showing up correctly

