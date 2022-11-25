V0.93 - Balance & Overhauls

Back with another friday-noon update! This time with a bunch of BIG changes based on newly gathered feedback!!!
Sword slashing aim has been changed to better fit the cursor direction, gauntlet (bullet hell dodge minigame) had a complete overhaul and Big Tree boss has been nerfed down a bit.
Let's get right into the changelog then shall we?
Changelog
- Sword slash aim has been overhauled! The mid point of the slash is now towards the cursor, instead of the end point of the slash.
- Added new item card backgrounds for the item chests & gambling!
- Updated the item chest/gambling animations a bit to fit the new card sprites
- Big Tree poison bullet spray amount reduced 6 -> 5
- Big Tree flowers health reduced 10 -> 5
- Big Tree flowers no longer shoot bullets, but are attached with a non-dangerous beam
- Big Tree shield effect a LOT bigger for better visual feedback
- Gauntlet no longer deals damage, but works on a 3-hit system now
- Gauntlet rewards are based on the amount you where hit
- Gauntlet time reduced 60 -> 30
- Gauntlet pattern speed increased (~33% faster)
- Gauntlet pattern timer decreased (12 -> 8 sec)
- Increased Naut damage 10 -> 13 & he now stuns enemies that he hit
- Increased Naut follow speed, so he stays a bit closer. He's a good boy after all!
- Changed some assets in the Harbour/HUB area
- Added some destructible objects to the HUB (I see you all trying to fight those crates at the edges!) and made the object walls into strong barrels
- Changed a setpiece pattern with iron blocks next to the door, that where able to soft-lock the player
- Fog of War for doors going down has the revealed bit a bit lower/bigger so it matches the size of other sides
- Players are no longer able to hit themselves with a bullet when next to a wall/lantern
- Added a text to the tutorial to explain the player where to find the inventory
- Closing a 'story paper' object now prompts a quick text telling you it has been added to the library
- Fixed 'ESC' glyph not showing up correctly
