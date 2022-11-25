 Skip to content

Krampus Kills update for 25 November 2022

Update v0.64 Final Early Access Update!

Update v0.64 Final Early Access Update!

25 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, all you wintery horror fans!

Yes, you read that title correctly, Krampus Kills will be coming out of Early Access on December 2nd 2022!!

Changes in this patch:

You can now aim the double barrel and quad barrel shotgun down the sight.

Other

The dash upgrade has been replaced with a double jump.
I felt that the dash was not in tone with the rest of the game.

The dynamic difficulty has been dropped as a stand-alone difficulty setting and integrated into the easy, normal, and hard difficulty settings.

The end game ranking has been slightly adjusted:
S Rank.....................<30 minutes
A Rank.....................<35 minutes
B Rank.....................<45 minutes
C Rank.....................<90 minutes
D Rank.....................>90 minutes

Best,
DangerousBob

